Ex-MASLOC boss who was jailed 10 years over alleged stealing, financial loss acquitted and discharged

The Court of Appeal has acquitted and discharged former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, overturning her earlier conviction and 10-year prison sentence after ruling that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The Court of Appeal has acquitted and discharged former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, overturning her 10-year prison sentence after finding that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Ms Tamakloe-Attionu had been convicted over allegations including stealing, money laundering, and causing financial loss to the state in connection with her tenure as MASLOC Chief Executive.

The appellate court's decision overturns the 2024 High Court judgment, which had convicted her after a trial involving 78 charges and allegations of misuse of public funds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The unanimous decision, delivered on Thursday by a three-member panel comprising Justices Emmanuel Ankamah, Emmanuel Senyo Amedahe and Samuel Obeng-Diawuo, sets aside the judgment of the High Court, which had convicted the former MASLOC boss on multiple charges.

The appellate court held that the evidence presented by the prosecution did not meet the required criminal standard to sustain the convictions.

In its ruling, the court also criticised the approach adopted by the trial court, stating that the judge had lost sight of the constitutional principle that every accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Court of Appeal indicated that its full reasons for the decision, contained in a 94-page judgment, would be made available later on Thursday.

Appeal Against Conviction and Trial in Absentia

Former MASLOC boss, Sedinam Tamakloe

Ms Tamakloe-Attionu appealed against both her conviction and the decision by the High Court to proceed with her trial and sentencing in absentia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her legal team argued that the charges against her were defective and that the prosecution had failed to establish the alleged offences beyond reasonable doubt.

The Court of Appeal upheld the appeal, setting aside all the convictions and ordering that she be acquitted and discharged.

Also Read: AG confirms ongoing talks with US to extradite Ex MASLOC boss Sedina Tamakloe

Background to the MASLOC Case

Efforts underway to bring jailed ex-MASLOC CEO to Ghana to serve prison term - Deputy AG

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu was convicted by an Accra High Court in April 2024 after a trial that began on 30th January, 2019.

She was found guilty on multiple charges, including stealing, conspiracy to steal, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, causing loss to public property, improper payment of public funds, unauthorised commitment and money laundering.

In total, she faced 78 charges arising from allegations linked to her tenure as MASLOC Chief Executive.

The prosecution, led by the then Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, relied largely on investigations conducted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Prosecutors alleged that Ms Tamakloe-Attionu diverted and misappropriated public funds through several MASLOC programmes.

The allegations included the diversion of a loan facility intended for Obaatanpa Microfinance after the institution reportedly declined the facility due to its interest rate.

The prosecution also accused her of misusing funds allocated for MASLOC sensitisation programmes, diverting relief funds intended for victims of the Kantamanto Market fire, and inflating the procurement costs of vehicles and mobile phones.

During the trial, the prosecution called seven witnesses and relied heavily on a forensic audit report to support its case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Extradition and 10-Year Prison Sentence

An image of a handcuff to illustrate and arrest

Ms Tamakloe-Attionu travelled to the United States in 2021 with permission from the High Court to seek medical treatment while her trial was ongoing but did not return to Ghana.

Following her return, she began serving her 10-year prison sentence at the Nsawam Medium Security Female Prison on 24th June, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the Court of Appeal's decision has now overturned the conviction and sentence, clearing her of the charges for which she had previously been imprisoned.

Court Finds Prosecution Failed to Meet Legal Threshold

The Court of Appeal held that the prosecution did not provide sufficient evidence to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt, which is the standard required in criminal cases.

The judges further raised concerns about the evaluation of evidence during the original trial and concluded that the convictions could not stand.

Advertisement

Advertisement