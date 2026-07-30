Advertisement

Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Medal Table: Full standings and latest rankings

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:58 - 30 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Medal Table: Full Standings and Latest Rankings | Photo via Getty Images
Glasgow 2026 medal table: See the latest Commonwealth Games standings, top nations, medal winners and Ghana’s ranking in the updated live results.
Advertisement

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games bring together more than 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories to compete across 10 sports and six days of elite competition in Scotland.

Advertisement

The Games, which run from July 23 to August 2, showcase the best of Commonwealth sport as athletes battle for gold, silver and bronze medals while inspiring millions of fans around the world.

Australia continue to dominate the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games medal table, extending their lead with an impressive haul of gold medals as the competition enters its decisive stages.

MUST READ: Breakdown of FIFA forward enterprise plan and how much each FA will get for football development

England, Canada and hosts Scotland remain among the leading nations, while several African countries, including Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana, continue their quest for more podium finishes.

Advertisement

Below is the latest Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games medal table, updated live as medals are awarded across all sports.

Medal Table

Pos.

Country

🥇 Gold

🥈 Silver

🥉 Bronze

Total

1

Australia (AUS)

47

21

35

103

2

Canada (CAN)

14

11

14

39

3

England (ENG)

12

27

17

56

4

Scotland (SCO)

9

7

7

23

5

Nigeria (NGR)

7

5

2

14

6

India (IND)

6

7

5

18

7

South Africa (RSA)

5

4

9

18

8

Malaysia (MAS)

5

1

4

10

9

New Zealand (NZL)

3

9

5

17

10

Jamaica (JAM)

3

1

2

6

11

Kenya (KEN)

3

1

2

6

12

Wales (WAL)

1

4

7

12

13

Northern Ireland (NIR)

1

2

4

7

14

Samoa (SAM)

1

1

0

2

15

Jersey (JEY)

1

1

0

2

16

Cameroon (CMR)

1

0

0

1

17

Cyprus (CYP)

0

3

2

5

18

Uganda (UGA)

0

2

1

3

19

Ghana (GHA)

0

1

1

2

20

Singapore (SGP)

0

0

2

2

21

Trinidad and Tobago (TTO)

0

0

2

2

22

Nauru (NRU)

0

0

1

1

23

Papua New Guinea (PNG)

0

0

1

1

24

Rwanda (RWA)

0

0

1

1

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Daddy Lumba's son warns of legal action against people spreading false claims about family
Entertainment
30.07.2026
Daddy Lumba's son warns of legal action against people spreading false claims about family
Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Medal Table: Full standings and latest rankings
Sports
30.07.2026
Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Medal Table: Full standings and latest rankings
Ex-MASLOC boss who was jailed 10 years over alleged stealing, financial loss acquitted and discharged
News
30.07.2026
Ex-MASLOC boss who was jailed 10 years over alleged stealing, financial loss acquitted and discharged
Full list: 25 African cities losing routine US visa services from August 1
Lifestyle
30.07.2026
Full list: 25 African cities losing routine US visa services from August 1
Mourners gather for Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral despite High Court injunction (VIDEO)
Entertainment
30.07.2026
Mourners gather for Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral despite High Court injunction (VIDEO)
Breakdown of FIFA forward enterprise plan and how much each FA will get for football development
Sports
30.07.2026
Breakdown of FIFA forward enterprise plan and how much each FA will get for football development