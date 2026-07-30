Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Medal Table: Full standings and latest rankings

Glasgow 2026 medal table: See the latest Commonwealth Games standings, top nations, medal winners and Ghana’s ranking in the updated live results.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games bring together more than 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories to compete across 10 sports and six days of elite competition in Scotland.

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The Games, which run from July 23 to August 2, showcase the best of Commonwealth sport as athletes battle for gold, silver and bronze medals while inspiring millions of fans around the world.

Australia continue to dominate the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games medal table, extending their lead with an impressive haul of gold medals as the competition enters its decisive stages.

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England, Canada and hosts Scotland remain among the leading nations, while several African countries, including Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana, continue their quest for more podium finishes.

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Below is the latest Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games medal table, updated live as medals are awarded across all sports.

Medal Table