Police reportedly stop hearse carrying Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka’s body over court injunction

The Ghana Police Service has reportedly intercepted the hearse designated to transport the remains of Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka from Transitions Funeral Home, following a court order linked to the ongoing dispute over his funeral arrangements.

The Ghana Police Service reportedly intercepted the hearse transporting Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's body from Transitions Funeral Home in line with a 10-day High Court injunction.

The reported intervention came as thousands of mourners gathered at Gomoa Mpota for the Kristo Asafo founder's funeral despite the ongoing legal dispute over the burial arrangements.

The injunction temporarily restrains Sarah Adwoa Safo from proceeding with the funeral while the court determines who has the legal authority to organise the late religious leader's final rites.

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According to reports circulating on social media and shared by CDR Africa, police officers prevented the hearse from leaving the funeral home in compliance with the 10-day interim injunction issued by the Accra High Court, which temporarily suspended the funeral and burial plans.

CDR Africa stated in a post accompanying footage of the incident;

Police have stopped the hearse meant to transport the body of the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka from Transitions Funeral Home over a court order, while the funeral continues in Gomoa

The reported intervention comes despite thousands of mourners gathering at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region for what had been scheduled as the final funeral rites of the founder and leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

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Supporters from across the country travelled to the venue throughout the day, with several arriving in organised buses to pay their final respects to the renowned inventor, industrialist and religious leader.

A number of well-known personalities were also present, including Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu, fashion entrepreneur Osebo the Zaraman, traditional rulers, members of the Kristo Asafo Mission, relatives and other admirers.

The latest development follows the Accra High Court's decision to issue a 10-day interim injunction on 29 July 2026, restraining former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo from proceeding with the funeral arrangements until the legal dispute before the court is resolved.

The injunction was granted to preserve the status quo while the court determines who has the legal authority to oversee the funeral and burial of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

As of the time of reporting, neither the Ghana Police Service nor the parties involved in the legal proceedings had issued an official statement regarding the reported interception of the hearse.

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