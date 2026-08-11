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UAE donates US$1m relief items to June flood victims in Ghana

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:49 - 11 August 2026
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Deputy Minister for the Interior, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi,
The Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has donated relief items worth US$1 million to Ghana to support communities affected by the devastating floods recorded on June 29.
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  • UAE has donated US$1 million in relief items to Ghana's flood victims.

  • The donation includes food, mattresses, blankets and other essential supplies.

  • Ghana has thanked the UAE for its support and reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties between both countries.

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The donation, presented through UAE AID, includes essential food and household supplies such as cooking oil, sardines, spaghetti, rice, beans, gari, sachet water, mattresses and blankets.

The items are expected to provide immediate relief to households affected by the floods as the government and other stakeholders continue efforts to respond to the impact of the disaster.

Also Read: NADMO warns of possible flooding in North East Region as Burkina Faso opens Bagre Dam

Welcoming the UAE delegation, the Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability, Seidu Issifu, expressed appreciation on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana for the humanitarian support.

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UAE donates US$1m relief items to June flood victims in Ghana
UAE donates US$1m relief items to June flood victims in Ghana

He described the UAE's swift response as a demonstration of the longstanding friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two countries.

According to him, the timely assistance would provide much-needed relief to affected communities while further strengthening the bilateral relationship between Ghana and the UAE.

Presenting the relief items, the Executive Director for Operations of UAE AID, Rashid Al Shamsi, said the UAE considered Ghana a home and was committed to supporting the country during difficult periods.

Also Read: Mahama calls on Ghanaians to help clean Ghana, orders reopening of six waste transfer stations

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"We believe in shared responsibility, and at this time, we want to share that responsibility by supporting the Government of Ghana," he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Government, the Deputy Minister for the Interior, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, commended the UAE Government and its people for the gesture.

Deputy Minister for the Interior, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi.
Deputy Minister for the Interior, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi.

He also acknowledged the role of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in coordinating Ghana's national disaster response.

Mr Terlabi stressed that effective disaster prevention, preparedness and response required collaboration among government, communities, individuals, institutions, development partners and other stakeholders.

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Also Read: Government declares 2-day national clean-up exercise in 7 regions after deadly floods

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, James Gyakye Quayson, also expressed appreciation to the UAE Government and people, describing the donation as another demonstration of the strong and enduring relations between the two countries.

UAE donates US$1m relief items to June flood victims in Ghana
UAE donates US$1m relief items to June flood victims in Ghana

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NADMO and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, among other stakeholders.

Also Read: Mahama orders release of GH₵300 million for flood relief, deploys military to support rescue operations

The relief items are expected to support ongoing efforts to provide essential supplies to communities affected by the June 29 floods.

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