Interior Ministry issues flood alert, urges public to stay indoors as emergency teams respond
The Ministry of the Interior has issued a public safety advisory urging residents across Ghana to take immediate precautions following heavy rains that caused flooding in several parts of the country on Sunday night into Monday morning.
In a statement released on June 29, 2026, the Ministry cautioned the public to avoid unnecessary movement as floodwaters continue to affect roads, bridges, and low-lying communities.
It advised people who are safely at home to remain indoors, while those at workplaces or other secure locations should stay put until conditions improve and it is safe to travel.
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Motorists and pedestrians have been strongly warned not to attempt to cross flooded roads or waterways, stressing that water levels can rise rapidly and pose serious risks to life and property.
The statement confirmed that multiple security and emergency agencies have been deployed to manage the situation.
These include the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Armed Forces, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).
According to the Ministry, these agencies are currently monitoring affected areas, assisting stranded residents, controlling traffic, and conducting rescue operations where necessary.
Residents in flood-prone communities have also been advised to move to higher ground where it is safe and to report emergencies or individuals in distress to the nearest security post.
The public has been encouraged to contact emergency services when necessary, using the following numbers:
Ghana Police Service: 18555 or 112
Ghana National Fire Service: 192
National Disaster Management Organisation: 112
Flood Safety Tips
Uplug electrical appliances if water enters your home.
Stay indoors if possible.
Move to higher ground if water level rise.
Never walk, swim or drive through floodwaters.
Keep emergency numbers closer.
READ ALSO: NADMO issues flood alert for 3 major areas after Monday morning rains: See list and emergency lines
The Ministry emphasised that the safety and well-being of citizens remain the government’s top priority.
It urged calm, cooperation with emergency personnel, and reliance on official communication channels for updates.
It further expressed concern for all persons affected by the flooding and assured that response teams are working to provide assistance and mitigate further risks.
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