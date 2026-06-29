Advertisement

Interior Ministry issues flood alert, urges public to stay indoors as emergency teams respond

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:48 - 29 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Interior Ministry issues flood alert, urges public to stay indoors as emergency teams respond
The Ministry of the Interior has issued a flood safety alert urging residents across Ghana to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary movement after heavy rains triggered widespread flooding. Emergency response teams, including the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Fire Service, NADMO, and the Ghana Armed Forces, have been deployed to assist affected communities and manage the situation.
Advertisement

The Ministry of the Interior has issued a public safety advisory urging residents across Ghana to take immediate precautions following heavy rains that caused flooding in several parts of the country on Sunday night into Monday morning.

Advertisement

In a statement released on June 29, 2026, the Ministry cautioned the public to avoid unnecessary movement as floodwaters continue to affect roads, bridges, and low-lying communities.

It advised people who are safely at home to remain indoors, while those at workplaces or other secure locations should stay put until conditions improve and it is safe to travel.

READ ALSO: Health advisory: GHS cautions public over high risk of malaria, yellow and dengue fever during rainy season

Motorists and pedestrians have been strongly warned not to attempt to cross flooded roads or waterways, stressing that water levels can rise rapidly and pose serious risks to life and property.

Advertisement

The statement confirmed that multiple security and emergency agencies have been deployed to manage the situation.

These include the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Armed Forces, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

READ ALSO: Heavy rains hinder efforts to contain major factory fire at Kwame Nkrumah Circle

According to the Ministry, these agencies are currently monitoring affected areas, assisting stranded residents, controlling traffic, and conducting rescue operations where necessary.

Residents in flood-prone communities have also been advised to move to higher ground where it is safe and to report emergencies or individuals in distress to the nearest security post.

Advertisement

The public has been encouraged to contact emergency services when necessary, using the following numbers:

  • Ghana Police Service: 18555 or 112

  • Ghana National Fire Service: 192

  • National Disaster Management Organisation: 112

READ ALSO: Commuters stranded as Monday morning heavy rains flood several areas in Accra (Videos)

Flood Safety Tips

  1. Uplug electrical appliances if water enters your home.

  2. Stay indoors if possible.

  3. Move to higher ground if water level rise.

  4. Never walk, swim or drive through floodwaters.

  5. Keep emergency numbers closer.

READ ALSO: NADMO issues flood alert for 3 major areas after Monday morning rains: See list and emergency lines

Advertisement

The Ministry emphasised that the safety and well-being of citizens remain the government’s top priority.

It urged calm, cooperation with emergency personnel, and reliance on official communication channels for updates.

It further expressed concern for all persons affected by the flooding and assured that response teams are working to provide assistance and mitigate further risks.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
GRIDCo, ECG temporarily shut down Mallam and Achimota substations over flooding
News
29.06.2026
GRIDCo, ECG temporarily shut down Mallam and Achimota substations over flooding
Flooding triggers emergency power shutdown at Mallam and Achimota GRIDCo and ECG substations
News
29.06.2026
Flooding triggers emergency power shutdown at Mallam and Achimota GRIDCo and ECG substations
Out There Media and Pulse Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Digital Advertising Superpower Across Africa
News
29.06.2026
Out There Media and Pulse Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Digital Advertising Superpower Across Africa
BET Awards 2026: The complete winners list
Entertainment
29.06.2026
BET Awards 2026: The complete winners list
7 roads in Accra that experience heavy traffic during rains: See list
News
29.06.2026
7 roads in Accra that experience heavy traffic during rains: See list
Interior Ministry issues flood alert, urges public to stay indoors as emergency teams respond
News
29.06.2026
Interior Ministry issues flood alert, urges public to stay indoors as emergency teams respond