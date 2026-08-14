£85k monthly payment, mansions: What we know about Ronaldo and Georgina’s prenuptial agreement

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez signed a prenuptial agreement before their wedding, with reported details on how their individual assets will be managed.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez signed a prenuptial agreement one day before their wedding, according to reports.

The reported agreement provides for separation of assets, meaning their individual property is generally kept separate during the marriage.

The couple married privately in Cascais on August 11, 2026, after nearly a decade together.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez signed a prenuptial agreement one day before their wedding, setting out how their property and assets would be handled during their marriage, according to reports.

The agreement was signed on August 10, 2026, at a notary’s office in Lisbon, a day before the couple officially became husband and wife in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal.

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Redeveloped £30million luxury mansion in Portugal where the couple were married

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Portuguese and international reports say the agreement established a separation-of-assets arrangement, meaning the couple’s individual assets are kept separate rather than automatically becoming jointly owned through the marriage.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez married on August 11 in an intimate ceremony in Cascais, with the football star’s representatives confirming the marriage. The ceremony was a private one where Ronaldo and Rodríguez later shared a photograph of their wedding rings on social media.

What their marriage agreement means

The reported arrangement means Ronaldo and Rodríguez agreed to keep their respective property and assets separate.

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The prenuptial agreement adopted a separation-of-assets regime under which each spouse retains ownership of assets held individually, including those acquired during the marriage, unless they are acquired jointly.

That is particularly significant given the wealth and business interests of both Ronaldo and Rodríguez.

Ronaldo, 41, has built a vast business portfolio alongside his football career, while Rodríguez has her own income from modelling, fashion, social media and other commercial activities. Ronaldo is currently contracted to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

A prenuptial agreement is essentially a legal arrangement made before marriage that sets out how property and certain financial matters will be treated. Their marriage does not automatically merge their individually held property.

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The marriage itself was deliberately kept away from the large crowds and media attention that had surrounded earlier rumours.

Earlier in August, hundreds of people gathered outside Funchal Cathedral in Madeira after a false report that Ronaldo and Rodríguez would marry there. Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, later denied that they were getting married at the cathedral. The couple ultimately married several days later in Cascais.

The ceremony was attended by their five children and was described as a private and intimate occasion.