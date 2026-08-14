Ama Movie: Full cast, premiere date, venue and ticket details for Nana Ama McBrown’s film

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown is celebrating a major milestone in her entertainment career with Ama, a new Ghanaian film set to premiere in Accra on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Nana Ama McBrown’s Ama premieres on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra, with three screenings scheduled for 2pm, 5pm and 8pm.

The all-Twi film features Nana Ama McBrown, Dr Likee (Ras Nene), Nikita McBrown and Adade Promise and tells an inspiring coming-of-age story set in the 1980s.

Student tickets cost GH¢100, while audiences can dial 71439# or call 0540970954 for general ticket enquiries and bookings.

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The film comes as McBrown marks 25 years in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, a journey that has seen her establish herself as an actress, producer, television host and one of the country's most recognisable media personalities.

McBrown has also confirmed that 2026 marks 25 years of her career. In an interview reflecting on her journey, she expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian public for supporting her over the years.

She said;

It’s been 25 years on TV and I know that one way or the other, you’ve seen me somewhere or I’ve made you smile one day. So I feel I can’t take Ghanaians for granted. I feel my progress and my success are all from you

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What is Ama about?

Ama is presented as an inspiring coming-of-age story set in the 1980s. The production is also notable for its use of Twi, a creative decision that connects the project to the indigenous-language productions that played an important role in McBrown's rise to fame.

McBrown's breakthrough came through Ghanaian-language films, including Asoreba and Kumasi Yonko, after she had gained recognition through the television series Tentacles.

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The all-Twi approach gives Ama a strong connection to the actress's Kumawood roots while placing her at the centre of a new generation of Ghanaian storytelling.

Ama cast

The film features a notable line-up of Ghanaian actors and personalities, including:

Nana Ama McBrown

Dr Likee (Ras Nene)

Nikita McBrown

Adade Promise

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The production brings together established screen talent and younger performers for a story rooted in Ghanaian culture and history.

When and where will Ama premiere?

The film is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra.

The venue was reportedly changed from the Accra Mall following strong demand for the premiere.

Screening times

Audiences will have three opportunities to watch the film:

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

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Ticket information

Students can reportedly purchase tickets for GH¢100.

For general ticket enquiries and bookings, audiences have been directed to dial 714*39# or call 0540970954.

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The film arrives at a particularly important moment in McBrown's career.

She has spent more than two decades moving between acting, producing, television presenting and brand work. A 3Xtra profile described her as having more than 500 films to her credit, while highlighting her evolution from actress to producer, brand ambassador and television host.

Her film work has also extended beyond traditional Kumawood productions. McBrown featured in Aloe Vera, directed by Peter Sedufia, and appeared in the international production Coming to Africa. She also voiced the title character in the animated film Asantewaa: Battle for the Golden Stool.

Her career has therefore evolved considerably from her early days in Twi-language productions.

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A career built on Ghanaian audiences

McBrown has repeatedly credited Ghanaians for the longevity of her career.

In discussing her 25-year journey, she described the relationship between herself and her audience as central to her success.

She has also previously revealed plans to mark the milestone with an autobiography, saying the book had been in development for about two and a half years.

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The decision to mark the anniversary with Ama therefore gives the film added significance beyond its storyline. It represents another chapter in the career of an actress whose work has remained closely connected to Ghanaian popular culture.