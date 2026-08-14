Pause. Reflect. Reconnect. Chef abbys brings young people together for the reset retreat

Pause. Reflect. Reconnect. Chef abbys brings young people together for the reset retreat

Pause. Reflect. Reconnect. Chef abbys brings young people together for the reset retreat

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On International Youth Day, August 12, 2026, food and culture creator Chef Abbys convened young people at No.19 Accra Bar & Restaurant for The Reset Retreat, a gathering designed to offer something increasingly rare in the digital age: space to pause, connect and exist without performance.

Powered by My Runway Group, the initiative is rooted in mental wellness, community and honest conversation. It brings young people together for a day of structured discussions, wellness activities and unscripted moments of vulnerability, creating an environment where participants can step away from the pressures of everyday life and simply reset.

Pause. Reflect. Reconnect. Chef abbys brings young people together for the reset retreat

“Mental health isn’t a trending topic to me. It’s a responsibility,” Chef Abbys said. “If I have a platform, the least I can do is use it to build something real, not just something visible.”

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Pause. Reflect. Reconnect. Chef abbys brings young people together for the reset retreat

Rather than positioning mental health as a once-a-year conversation, The Reset Retreat aims to create an environment where young people can speak openly about the pressures they face, reconnect with themselves and find community in shared experiences.

Pause. Reflect. Reconnect. Chef abbys brings young people together for the reset retreat

Throughout the day, guests participate in guided conversations led by amazing speakers; (Berla Mundi, Godwin Namboh, Nana Yaw Ofori Atta, Anthea Crabbe, Dr Ateko Bobson, Dr Afia Agyinsam Amponsah, Jahara Osman) and wellness-focused activities designed to encourage reflection and connection. At its heart, the retreat is about moving beyond the curated versions of ourselves that dominate social media and creating room for something more honest.

Pause. Reflect. Reconnect. Chef abbys brings young people together for the reset retreat

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For Chef Abbys, the initiative represents an intentional expansion of her platform, using food, culture and community as entry points into conversations that extend beyond the kitchen.

Pause. Reflect. Reconnect. Chef abbys brings young people together for the reset retreat

The Reset Retreat is expected to be the first in an ongoing series, with future editions exploring different dimensions of youth wellbeing, personal growth, community and culture.

On a day dedicated to celebrating young people around the world, The Reset Retreat offers a timely reminder: sometimes, moving forward begins with giving ourselves permission to pause.