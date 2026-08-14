'I’m going to compete with Van Vicker for Ghana Actors’ Guild presidency' – Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win

Veteran Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has announced his intention to contest for the presidency of the Ghana Actors Guild, potentially setting up a closely watched election battle with fellow actor Van Vicker.

Lil Win has officially announced his intention to contest for president of the Ghana Actors Guild, potentially setting up an election contest with fellow actor Van Vicker.

His announcement comes amid strained relations with Van Vicker, after Lil Win recently said he would no longer work with him.

If elected, Lil Win says he wants to establish a dedicated streaming platform for Ghanaian films, potentially backed by investment from Dubai or other Arab countries.

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Lil Win's announcement comes amid strained relations between the two actors. Just days earlier, he said he would no longer work with Van Vicker, accusing his colleague of repeatedly turning down movie roles and failing to communicate with him before scheduled productions.

The latest development also comes months after a prolonged legal dispute over the leadership of the Ghana Actors Guild was brought to an end.

In January 2026, a court ruled that former Guild president Sammy Fiscian's tenure had expired in 2017 and directed Van Vicker to compile a new membership register ahead of fresh elections.

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Speaking in an interview with Poku 1 TV shared on August 13, 2026, Lil Win confirmed that he had decided to enter the race for the Guild's top position.

He said;

Let it be known to all Ghanaians that I will be vying for the position of Actors' Guild president. I've already delegated someone to pick up the forms for me

His declaration reportedly came as a surprise to those present during the interview, with questions raised about whether his decision was intended to challenge Van Vicker's reported bid for the presidency.

Lil Win, however, rejected suggestions that his candidacy was motivated by a desire to undermine his fellow actor.

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Beyond the election, Lil Win outlined what he hopes to achieve if he secures the presidency.

He identified the creation of a dedicated streaming platform for Ghanaian films as one of his major priorities, arguing that filmmakers need more avenues to distribute their productions and generate sustainable income.

He said;

A lot of filmmakers do not have dedicated platforms to share their movies on. Most local movies are now on YouTube and on DStv, which gives very limited options,

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According to Lil Win, such a platform could provide filmmakers with greater control over their content while creating another revenue stream for the industry.

He also suggested seeking international investment to support the project.

He added;

Possibly, I will seek investment from Dubai or the Arab countries to help build a sustainable platform for the movie industry

Lil Win's decision to contest the Ghana Actors Guild presidency now introduces another dimension to the Guild's upcoming elections, particularly as the industry prepares for a fresh leadership contest following years of internal disputes.