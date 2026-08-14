'Please Wait Till Next Year' – Lil Win pleads with Ghanaians to hold off on leaking private videos ahead of movie premiere

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has appealed to anyone considering releasing private videos to refrain from doing so for now, saying further controversies could overshadow the promotion of his upcoming film, A Journey to Africa.

The actor made the appeal amid renewed discussions on social media over the circulation of alleged private videos involving some personalities.

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According to Lil Win, the intense attention generated by such material can quickly dominate online conversations, making it difficult for other entertainment-related activities to receive attention.

He expressed concern that another widely circulated private video could affect the publicity surrounding A Journey to Africa, for which he said significant resources had already been invested.

Lil Win therefore urged anyone who may be holding private footage to delay its release until next year, stressing that he wants the focus to remain on his upcoming project.

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He also extended words of encouragement to people who have become the subject of private-video controversies, including Kumawood actor Oteele, whose alleged private videos have recently generated widespread discussion online.

Lil Win urged those affected to remain strong despite the public attention and commentary surrounding the incidents.

His comments come amid growing concerns about the circulation of private material on social media, where such content can spread rapidly and expose individuals to intense public scrutiny.

While appealing for the timing of any potential releases to be delayed, Lil Win's remarks also draw attention to the broader impact that the non-consensual circulation of private material can have on those involved.

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