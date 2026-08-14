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Kenneth Gilbert Adjei officially takes over Defence Ministry

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:36 - 14 August 2026
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Kenneth Gilbert Adjei (left) and Finance Minister, Ato Forson (right) during the handing over
Kenneth Gilbert Adjei (left) and Finance Minister, Ato Forson (right) during the handing over
Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson has formally handed over the Ministry of Defence to Kenneth Gilbert Adjei after serving as caretaker of the ministry for about a year.
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  • Ato Forson has formally handed over the Defence Ministry to Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, ending his year-long caretaker role.

  • Forson took over the ministry in August 2025 after the death of Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah in the military helicopter crash.

  • Kenneth Gilbert Adjei now takes full charge of the ministry after President Mahama reassigned him from the Works, Housing and Water Resources Ministry.

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Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has officially handed over the administration of the Ministry of Defence to Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, on Friday, August 14, ending his year-long acting period as Minister.

READ ALSO: Kenneth Gilbert Adjei: Meet Ghana's Defence Minister nominee

“I have just formally handed over the stewardship of the Ministry of Defence to Hon. Kenneth Gilbert Adjei,” he wrote on X (formerly twitter).
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He added: 

“I leave this Ministry with deep gratitude, a profound sense of honour and the satisfaction of duty fulfilled.”

READ ALSO: Mahama nominates new Defence, Environment ministers one year after helicopter crash

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The handover took place at the Ministry of Defence and formally brought to an end Ato Forson’s interim role at the ministry with both  ministers signing the relevant handover documents to complete the transition.

Ato Forson was asked by President John Dramani Mahama to oversee the Defence Ministry after the death of then Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah in a military helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

Ato Forson subsequently served as acting Defence Minister while the government considered a permanent replacement.

READ ALSO: Ghana, Burkina Faso sign deal to strengthen security along vital trade corridors

Kenneth Gilbert Adjei takes over

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Kenneth Adjei was reassigned from the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources to Defence as part of President Mahama’s government reshuffle announced on August 7. He is not new to the Defence Ministry. He previously served as Deputy Defence Minister between 2015 and 2016 under President Mahama, giving him prior experience with the ministry.

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