Kenneth Gilbert Adjei officially takes over Defence Ministry

Kenneth Gilbert Adjei (left) and Finance Minister, Ato Forson (right) during the handing over

Kenneth Gilbert Adjei (left) and Finance Minister, Ato Forson (right) during the handing over

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson has formally handed over the Ministry of Defence to Kenneth Gilbert Adjei after serving as caretaker of the ministry for about a year.

Ato Forson has formally handed over the Defence Ministry to Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, ending his year-long caretaker role.

Forson took over the ministry in August 2025 after the death of Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah in the military helicopter crash.

Kenneth Gilbert Adjei now takes full charge of the ministry after President Mahama reassigned him from the Works, Housing and Water Resources Ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has officially handed over the administration of the Ministry of Defence to Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, on Friday, August 14, ending his year-long acting period as Minister.

“I have just formally handed over the stewardship of the Ministry of Defence to Hon. Kenneth Gilbert Adjei,” he wrote on X (formerly twitter).

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added:

“I leave this Ministry with deep gratitude, a profound sense of honour and the satisfaction of duty fulfilled.”

I have just formally handed over the stewardship of the Ministry of Defence to Hon. Kenneth Gilbert Adjei.



I leave this Ministry with deep gratitude, a profound sense of honour and the satisfaction of duty fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/67j5KBi62b — Cassiel Ato Forson (PhD) (@Cassielforson) August 14, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

The handover took place at the Ministry of Defence and formally brought to an end Ato Forson’s interim role at the ministry with both ministers signing the relevant handover documents to complete the transition.

Ato Forson was asked by President John Dramani Mahama to oversee the Defence Ministry after the death of then Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah in a military helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

Ato Forson subsequently served as acting Defence Minister while the government considered a permanent replacement.

Kenneth Gilbert Adjei takes over

Advertisement

Advertisement