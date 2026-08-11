Ghana, Burkina Faso sign deal to strengthen security along vital trade corridors
Ghana and Burkina Faso have signed a Defence Cooperation Agreement to strengthen security along key cross-border trade corridors.
The agreement will provide security and escort support to protect vital routes used for the movement of goods between the two countries.
The deal is also expected to strengthen bilateral defence ties and support economic stability and cross-border trade.
Ghana and Burkina Faso have signed a Defence Cooperation Agreement aimed at improving security along important cross-border trade routes linking the two countries.
The agreement will provide security and escort support along vital trade corridors, with the broader goal of protecting traders and transporters, safeguarding the movement of goods and strengthening economic activity between the two neighbours.
In a facebook post, the Ministry said:
The Ministry of Defence has signed a Defence Cooperation with the Ministry of War and Patriotic Defence of Burkina Faso to provide security and escort support along vital cross-border trade corridors.
The agreement was signed by Ghana’s Acting Minister for Defence, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, and Burkina Faso’s Minister of State and Minister of War and Patriotic Defence, Major General Célestin Simporé.
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The signing was witnessed by Ghana’s Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi, Chief Director Emmanuel Kartey, Chief of the Defence Staff Lieutenant General William Agyapong, senior officials of the Ghana Armed Forces and members of the Burkinabè delegation.
The two countries are seeking to use the cooperation to protect critical supply routes while strengthening their wider defence relationship.
"The Defence Cooperation aims to safeguard economic stability, secure critical supply routes and strengthen bilateral defence ties between Ghana and Burkina Faso," the Ministry said.
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The agreement is particularly important because Burkina Faso relies heavily on Ghana as a route to international markets. Ghana and Burkina Faso have already identified security cooperation as an important part of their bilateral relationship.
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