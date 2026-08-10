EOCO intensifies probe into Asante Berko’s case, targets assets recovery linked to alleged bribery

EOCO has intensified its investigation into the Ghanaian side of the Asante Berko bribery case following his US conviction, with asset tracing and recovery now part of the probe.

EOCO has intensified its investigation into the Ghanaian side of the Asante Berko bribery case following his conviction in the US.

The anti-graft agency will seek evidence and records from US authorities to advance its investigation into the Ghanaian dimension of the case.

Asset tracing and recovery will form part of the probe, with EOCO saying it will follow the financial trail where the evidence supports action.

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The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has intensified its investigation into the bribery case of Asante Kwaku Berko following the former Goldman Sachs banker’s conviction in the United States.

In a statement issued on Monday August 10, EOCO said the Attorney-General had directed it to escalate the Ghanaian investigation after Berko’s US case was concluded.

“The Attorney-General has subsequently directed EOCO to escalate its investigations as the relevant information and official records are obtained from the competent authorities in the United States. EOCO has accordingly commenced the process of intensifying its investigation into the Ghanaian dimension of the matter,” the Office said.

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Asante Berko, a former Goldman Sachs banker

EOCO noted that it was now working with the Attorney-General and US authorities to obtain evidence and records from the US proceedings that could help determine whether criminal offences were committed in Ghana.

The Office also said it will trace possible assets and proceeds connected to the alleged bribery scheme, with the recovery of any unlawfully acquired public resources forming part of its investigation.

“The Office will examine, where supported by evidence, whether any proceeds, benefits, assets or property may have been derived from or connected to suspected criminal conduct and where the law permits, pursue the appropriate measures for their preservation, recovery and restitution to the State,” it said.

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The development comes after Berko, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker and former Managing Director of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), faced criminal proceedings in the US over allegations that he participated in a scheme to bribe Ghanaian officials in connection with a power plant project.

EOCO said it first received a request from its US counterparts last year for information about specific individuals in Ghana who were considered relevant to the investigation. Those individuals included a former Minister of State and public servants, according to the statement.

EOCO said it subsequently began preliminary work with the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice to investigate the Ghanaian aspects of the case.

However, rather than immediately announcing a full investigation, the Office said it chose to monitor the US proceedings because evidence emerging from the trial could help determine the appropriate direction of the Ghanaian probe.

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Following Berko’s conviction, EOCO said the Attorney-General immediately engaged the relevant US authorities to obtain evidence, records and other information through lawful international cooperation.

The Office explained that if evidence shows that money, property or other benefits were obtained through criminal conduct, it can pursue measures allowed under Ghanaian law to preserve and recover those assets.

What the Berko case is about

The US case dates back several years and centres on a power plant project in Ghana. US authorities accused Berko of participating in a bribery and money-laundering scheme between 2014 and 2017 while he was working at Goldman Sachs.

According to the US Department of Justice, Berko was part of the team responsible for securing and managing a deal between Goldman Sachs' client, a Turkish energy company, and the Ghanaian government to build and finance a power plant.

Prosecutors alleged that Berko and others offered and paid more than $70,000 in bribes to Ghanaian government officials to help the Turkish company win the project.

The case later expanded into allegations involving much larger sums. During the 2026 trial, US prosecutors alleged that Berko and associates outside Goldman Sachs paid more than $1 million in bribes to high-ranking Ghanaian officials in connection with the project.

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