Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta (left) and former National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Chief Executive Mustapha Abdul-Hamid (right)

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta (left) and former National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Chief Executive Mustapha Abdul-Hamid (right)

OSP resumes corruption trials for Ken Ofori-Atta, Mustapha Hamid and 5 other cases: See list

The OSP is set to continue several high-profile corruption cases involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and former NPA boss Mustapha Hamid. See the full list.

The OSP is set to continue several high-profile corruption cases involving former government officials and private companies.

Mustapha Hamid’s case is scheduled for August 11, 2026, while the case involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is set for August 27.

The cases involve alleged corruption and related offences, including matters concerning the NPA’s UPPF and contracts involving Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited.

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The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is set to continue a number of high-profile corruption cases involving former government officials and private companies, including former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and former National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Chief Executive Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.

The cases form part of the OSP’s ongoing prosecution of alleged corruption and corruption-related offences involving former public officials, government agencies and private companies.

Two of the cases on the latest court schedule involve the former NPA boss and the former Finance Minister.

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Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and 7 others

The case involving former NPA CEO Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and seven others is scheduled for August 11, 2026.

The case involves Abdul-Hamid, Jacob Kwamina Amuah, Wendy Newman, Bright Bediako-Mensah, Kwaku Aboagye Acquaah, and 3 companies namely Propnest Limited, Kel Logistics Limited and Kings Energy Limited.

According to the OSP, the case stems from an investigation into alleged corruption and corruption-related offences surrounding the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF) at the NPA.

The OSP says the investigation centres on alleged misappropriation involving from the UPPF. The investigation focuses, among others, on the alleged involvement of Amuah, who was UPPF Coordinator, Newman, an NPA staff member, and Abdul-Hamid, who was the NPA's chief executive at the time.

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Ken Ofori-Atta and 7 others

The second major case is the criminal prosecution involving former Finance Minister Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta and seven others.

The case, CR/0106/2026 – The Republic v. Kenneth Ofori-Atta & 7 Ors, is scheduled for August 27, 2026.

Ofori-Atta is the first accused in the case, alongside his former Chef de Cabinet Ernest Darko Akore; former Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Commissioners-General Emmanuel Kofi Nti and Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah; former Customs Division Commissioners Isaac Crentsil and Col. (Rtd) Kwadwo Damoah; Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (SML) Chief Executive Evans Adusei; and SML itself.

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The prosecution alleges that the accused persons were involved in a scheme to influence the procurement process in favour of SML.

Other cases on the OSP's schedule

The OSP's latest court schedule also includes five other cases involving individuals and companies facing corruption-related proceedings.

Below are all the cases:

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