OSP insists Ken Ofori-Atta remains subject to extradition despite US permanent residency approval

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has clarified that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta remains subject to extradition proceedings, despite reports that he has secured approval to pursue permanent residency in the United States.

The OSP says reports linking Ken Ofori-Atta's US residency approval to the credibility of criminal charges against him are inaccurate.

According to the OSP, it is only involved in ongoing extradition proceedings and not in any US immigration hearings concerning the former Finance Minister.

The Office maintains that Ofori-Atta remains eligible for extradition to Ghana, with any decision to return him resting with the appropriate US extradition court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement on Tuesday June 16, the OSP said it had taken note of media reports and publications claiming that a US immigration court granted Mr Ofori-Atta permanent residency after allegedly finding that the criminal charges filed against him in Ghana lacked credibility.

However, the OSP stressed that it is not a party to any immigration proceedings involving the former minister in the United States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The OSP states that it is not involved in immigration hearings in the United States involving Mr. Ofori-Atta," the statement said.

Special Prosecutor (OSP), Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng, Attorney General, and Dr Dominic Ayine

According to the anti-corruption agency, its involvement in the matter relates solely to extradition proceedings being pursued through the Attorney-General, acting as Ghana's central authority in such cases.

"The OSP's involvement is in respect of extradition proceedings against Mr. Ofori-Atta through the Attorney-General as the central authority," it stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Office further explained that the extradition case is separate from any immigration process and that the criminal charges facing Mr Ofori-Atta remain matters for the Ghanaian courts to determine.

"The extradition packet is not before the immigration court; and the credibility or otherwise of the criminal charges against Mr. Ofori-Atta would be determined by the courts in Ghana, who have jurisdiction to determine his guilt or innocence," the OSP noted.

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The Special Prosecutor's Office also rejected suggestions that any immigration ruling in the United States automatically shields Mr Ofori-Atta from extradition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Further, Mr. Ofori-Atta still remains a citizen of Ghana and he is still amenable to be extradited to Ghana if so decided by the extradition court in the United States," the statement added.