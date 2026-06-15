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Fuel prices in Ghana could drop as global oil prices fall after US-Iran peace deal

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 07:36 - 15 June 2026
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Fuel prices in Ghana likely to fall as global crude oil prices decline
Global oil prices have dropped after reports of a US-Iran peace agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, raising expectations that fuel prices in Ghana could fall in the next pricing window as import costs ease.
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Fuel prices in Ghana may reduce in the coming days following a sharp drop in global oil prices after reports of a peace agreement between the United States and Iran.

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Oil prices fell in Asian markets on Monday after Pakistan announced a breakthrough in efforts to end tensions between the two countries. Pakistan, which has been helping with mediation talks, said the agreement includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping route for oil and gas.

The development was further confirmed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who posted on social media that the deal would allow “the oil flow” to move freely again through the important waterway.

READ ALSO: GMet forcasts rain with thunderstorms from Togo to hit parts of Ghana today, June 15

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Following the announcement, Brent crude oil, which is used as a global pricing benchmark, dropped by about 4.8% to $83.18 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also fell by 5.6% to $80.13 per barrel.

The drop in global oil prices could bring some relief to Ghanaian consumers, as lower international prices may reduce fuel import costs and eventually lead to lower fuel prices at filling stations during the next pricing window.

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Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said the official signing of the agreement is expected to take place in Switzerland on Friday, June 19. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, also confirmed on state television that an agreement with the United States had been reached.

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As reported by CitiNews, despite the positive development, energy experts say uncertainty still remains over how quickly the agreement will be fully implemented.

READ ALSO: NPA announces fuel price reduction, see latest prices

Energy analyst Vandana Hari of Vanda Insights warned that the lack of full details surrounding the deal could “inject unease and uncertainty into the market,” meaning oil prices may still fluctuate in the short term.

The Strait of Hormuz had faced disruptions after tensions increased following military actions involving the United States and Israel earlier this year. The route is one of the world’s most important oil channels, carrying about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

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Experts also say oil supply may not return to normal immediately. Industry consultant Andrew Lipow explained that shipping delays and the clearing of mines in the waterway could take several weeks or even months.

However, global markets reacted positively to the announcement. Stock markets across Asia rose sharply on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 5.4% and South Korea’s Kospi rising by more than 5.5% as investors welcomed signs of easing tensions.

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is expected to reduce fears over global oil supply shortages, which have pushed energy prices higher in recent months.

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