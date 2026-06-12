NASA Astronaut Christina Koch to visit Ghana after making history on Artemis II mission

NASA astronaut Christina Koch, who flew around the Moon on the Artemis II mission, is expected to visit Ghana within the next year. The U.S. Embassy in Ghana says plans are underway to bring her to Accra, highlighting her past studies at the University of Ghana and her historic space achievement.

The United States Embassy in Ghana is set to bring NASA astronaut Christina Koch to Ghana within the next year, following her historic participation in the Artemis II lunar mission, which saw her become the first woman to travel beyond low Earth orbit and fly around the Moon.

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In a video shared on X, the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Ghana, Rolf Olson, said discussions are ongoing to facilitate her visit to the country.

Earlier this year, Christiana Koch made global history as part of NASA’s Artemis programme, a landmark mission aimed at returning humans to deep space exploration. Her role in the mission has been widely celebrated as a major milestone for women in space and for modern space science.

According to Rolf Olson, Koch also has a strong personal connection to Ghana. She previously studied at the University of Ghana, Legon, as an exchange student about 25 years ago. She is also reported to have displayed the Ghanaian flag while in space, a gesture that has drawn admiration in Ghana.

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Earlier this year, NASA astronaut Christiana Koch made history as the first woman to travel beyond low earth orbit and fly around the moon as part of Artemis II exemplifying what’s possible when we harness ingenuity. As was covered widely, Christiana studied at the University of Ghana as an exchange student about 25 years ago and has proudly displayed the Ghanaian flag while in space. We are working to bring Christina to Ghana for a visit within the next year, Rolf Olson said.

Born in the United States, Koch is an engineer and NASA astronaut who gained global recognition following her extended mission aboard the International Space Station between 2019 and 2020.

Since then, she has emerged as one of NASA’s most prominent astronauts, widely recognised for her contributions to space exploration and for breaking barriers for women in science, technology, and engineering.