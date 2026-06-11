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U.S. revokes visas as Birth Tourism network exposed in West Africa

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:18 - 11 June 2026
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Planning to give birth in the U.S.? America just cracked down on ‘Birth Tourism’
The U.S. State Department says it has revoked visas and dismantled alleged birth tourism networks in West Africa, Europe, and North Africa, accusing foreign nationals of using fraudulent means to travel to America to secure U.S. citizenship for their children.
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The United States government says it has dismantled several alleged “birth tourism” networks and revoked visas of foreign nationals accused of travelling to America primarily to secure U.S. citizenship for their children.

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In a statement posted on X, the U.S. State Department said embassies across different regions uncovered organised schemes involving visa fraud, fake documents, and middlemen, often referred to as “visa fixers,” who allegedly coached applicants on how to obtain entry into the United States.

According to the department, one U.S. embassy in West Africa uncovered a network involving more than 100 foreign nationals suspected of using fraudulent documents and visa facilitators to obtain visitor visas for childbirth purposes.

No foreigner is permitted to obtain a visitor visa for the primary purpose of acquiring U.S. citizenship for a child by giving birth in the U.S., the State Department said, adding that the visas of those involved had been revoked.

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The agency did not disclose the specific West African country where the operation was uncovered but stated that authorities are working with local partners to identify and stop similar activities.

The State Department also reported uncovering more than 400 suspected birth tourism cases in Europe since 2024.

Investigators traced the cases to at least six companies allegedly coaching visa applicants on interview responses, arranging accommodation in the U.S., and organising delivery plans for expectant mothers.

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In North Africa, officials said more than 100 visas were revoked after consular officers identified parents believed to have travelled mainly to give birth in the United States so their children could automatically obtain American citizenship.

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The renewed crackdown comes as President Donald Trump’s administration pushes stricter immigration enforcement measures. U.S. authorities say the effort is aimed at protecting the integrity of American citizenship and preventing abuse of the visa system.

A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right, the State Department said.

READ ALSO: Government to extend BECE from 5 to 8 days to reduce student stress

The State warn that those found engaging in visa fraud could face travel bans and permanent restrictions from entering the country. 

The announcement is expected to draw attention across Africa, where demand for U.S. visas remains high and visa application fraud continues to be a concern among immigration authorities.

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