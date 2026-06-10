Government to extend BECE from 5 to 8 days to reduce student stress

The government has announced plans to revise the timetable for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), extending the examination period from five days to eight in a bid to reduce pressure on candidates and provide more preparation time between papers.

The government plans to extend the BECE from five days to eight days, allowing candidates more time to prepare between papers and reducing examination-related stress.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu said the revised timetable will include a weekend break, with exams starting on a Wednesday and ending the following Wednesday.

The Minister also announced a GH₵4 billion allocation for student feeding and revealed plans for a US$300 million school infrastructure expansion programme pending World Bank approval.

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Speaking at Aburi Girls' Senior High School on 10 June, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu acknowledged concerns about the current examination structure, noting that the existing Monday-to-Friday schedule places significant stress on students.

Mr Iddrisu said;

I understand that the current BECE timetable runs from Monday to Friday, and that places many of you under considerable pressure

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According to the Minister, the government is reviewing the examination calendar to create a more learner-friendly schedule that allows candidates sufficient time to prepare for each paper.

He stated;

Haruna Iddrisu

The government is therefore reviewing the BECE timetable. Going forward, the examination will begin on a Wednesday and end on the following Wednesday, ensuring that learners across the country have adequate time to prepare between papers

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Explaining the rationale behind the proposed changes, Mr Iddrisu said the revised timetable would incorporate a weekend break during the examination period. This, he noted, would help students recover, revise and better prepare for subsequent papers.

He added that the arrangement would also allow core subjects to be spread out more effectively, reducing the intensity of the examination schedule.

The Minister disclosed that the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) would supervise the implementation of the new timetable once approved.

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Mr Iddrisu also expressed satisfaction with the current state of food provision in senior high schools, stating that the situation had improved significantly compared to previous years.

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He remarked;

I am pleased to note that, for the first time in many years, our schools are not experiencing food shortages

He attributed the improvement to the government's decision to uncap the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), which has enabled greater financial support for the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme.

*“Thanks to the uncapping of GETFund, resources have been made available through the Ghana Commodity Exchange and the National Buffer Stock Company to ensure adequate food supplies for schools,”* he explained.