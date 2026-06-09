The University of Ghana in Legon retains its position as the country's top-ranked university in the AD Scientific Index 2026 rankings, placing 11th in Africa and 800th globally based on research output and academic impact.

The University of Ghana in Legon retains its position as the country's top-ranked university in the AD Scientific Index 2026 rankings, placing 11th in Africa and 800th globally based on research output and academic impact.

10 Best universities in Ghana according to the 2026 rankings: See full list

When it comes to measuring university excellence, prestige and age only tell part of the story. The AD Scientific Index, one of the world's leading academic performance trackers, ranks institutions based on something far more measurable: the actual research output, citation impact, and H-Index scores of their scientists.

The University of Ghana ranks as the best university in Ghana in 2026, according to the AD Scientific Index, which measures research output, citations and academic impact.

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology follows closely, with strong performance in science, engineering, medicine and agriculture research.

Other top-performing institutions University of Cape Coast and several technical universities, reflecting growing research capacity across Ghana.

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The AD Scientific Index Ghana University Rankings 2026, updated as recently as June 7, 2026, ranks 67 Ghanaian universities across multiple performance indicators, drawing on near real-time data powered by the AD Scientific Index SMART Institutional Excellence framework, tracking institutional performance, researcher impact, disciplinary strengths, percentile distribution, and global visibility.

Rankings are determined by Total H-Index, a metric that measures both the productivity and citation impact of a university's researchers.

Here is how Ghana's top ten universities rank in 2026.

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1. University of Ghana, Legon

Ghana Rank: #1 | Africa Rank: #11 | World Rank: #800

The University of Ghana in Legon, founded in 1948, leads the country's academic rankings by a considerable margin, sitting at 800th in the world and 11th on the African continent. The public university has 1,235 staff scientists on record, with 52 placing in the global top 10 percentile, 236 in the top 30, and 486 in the top 50.

Ghana's oldest and largest university, UG remains the undisputed home of academic research in the country, anchoring the nation's position on Africa's intellectual map.

University of Ghana ranked best in Ghana, 2nd in West Africa in QS World Rankings 2026 Photo| Ghanaeducation.org

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2. Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology (KNUST)

Ghana Rank: #2 | Africa Rank: #24 | World Rank: #1,102

KNUST, founded in 1952 and based in Kumasi, places second nationally and 24th in Africa, ranking 1,102nd globally. With 1,214 staff scientists in the database, the public institution has 30 researchers in the global top 10 percentile, 249 in the top 30, and 512 in the top 50.

Ghana's premier science and technology university continues to punch above its weight globally, training engineers, medics, and scientists who drive the country's development agenda.

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KNUST

3. University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho

Ghana Rank: #3 | Africa Rank: #49 | World Rank: #1,688

The University of Health and Allied Sciences, founded in 2011 and located in Ho, ranks third in Ghana, 49th in Africa, and 1,688th globally. Despite having 224 staff scientists, significantly fewer than the top two, UHAS punches well above its weight, with 14 researchers in the global top 10 percentile and 52 in the top 30.

The fact that a relatively young institution, barely 15 years old, has broken into Ghana's top three is a remarkable testament to the research intensity and clinical focus of its faculty.

University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS)

4. University of Cape Coast (UCC)

Ghana Rank: #4 | Africa Rank: #68 | World Rank: #1,952

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The University of Cape Coast, founded in 1962, is ranked 4th in Ghana, 68th in Africa, and 1,952nd globally. The public institution has 1,202 staff scientists, with 10 in the global top 10 percentile, 117 in the top 30, and 363 in the top 50.

UCC remains a cornerstone of education and humanities research in Ghana, training a large share of the country's teachers and public sector professionals.

University of Cape Coast

5. University for Development Studies (UDS), Tamale

Ghana Rank: #5 | Africa Rank: #100 | World Rank: #2,442

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The University for Development Studies in Tamale, founded in 1992, ranks 5th in Ghana and 100th in Africa, placing 2,442nd globally. The institution has 163 staff scientists indexed, with 6 in the global top 10 percentile and 41 in the top 30.

UDS holds the distinction of being Ghana's leading university in the northern regions, with a mission rooted in community development, agriculture, and applied research relevant to Ghana's most underserved populations.

University for Development Studies (UDS), Tamale

6. Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)

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Ghana Rank: #6 | Africa Rank: #203 | World Rank: #4,046

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GIMPA, founded in 1961 and based in Accra, ranks 6th in Ghana, 203rd in Africa, and 4,046th globally. The public institution has 92 staff scientists, with 2 in the global top 10 percentile and 11 in the top 30.

One of Ghana's most respected institutions for leadership, governance, and public policy training, GIMPA has produced many of the country's top administrators, civil servants, and executives.

gimpa

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7. Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU)

Ghana Rank: #7 | Africa Rank: #212 | World Rank: #4,286

GCTU, founded in 2005 and located in Accra, ranks 7th in Ghana, 212th in Africa, and 4,286th globally. With 117 staff scientists, the public university has 2 in the global top 10 percentile and 4 in the top 30.

As Ghana's only dedicated ICT-focused public university, GCTU is increasingly central to the country's digital transformation agenda, producing graduates in telecommunications, software engineering, and data science.

Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU)

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8. University of Education, Winneba (UEW)

Ghana Rank: #8 | Africa Rank: #227 | World Rank: #4,519

The University of Education, Winneba, founded in 1992, ranks 8th in Ghana, 227th in Africa, and 4,519th globally. The public institution has 306 staff scientists indexed, with 1 in the global top 10 percentile, 19 in the top 30, and 80 in the top 50.

UEW remains Ghana's premier teacher training institution, supplying the backbone of the country's basic and secondary education system with trained professional educators.

University of Education, Winneba

9. University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani

Ghana Rank: #9 | Africa Rank: #231 | World Rank: #4,563

UENR, founded in 2011 and based in Sunyani in the Bono Region, ranks 9th in Ghana, 231st in Africa, and 4,563rd globally. The institution has 213 staff scientists, with 1 in the global top 10 percentile, 16 in the top 30, and 68 in the top 50.

A relatively young but fast-rising institution, UENR is uniquely positioned at the intersection of Ghana's energy and natural resources sectors, two of the most critical areas for the country's future economic development.

University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani

10. CK Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences, Navrongo

Ghana Rank: #10 | Africa Rank: #235 | World Rank: #4,606

CK Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences, founded in 2019 and located in Navrongo in the Upper East Region, rounds out Ghana's top ten, ranking 235th in Africa and 4,606th globally. With 111 staff scientists indexed, 1 places in the global top 10 percentile, 10 in the top 30, and 34 in the top 50.

The newest institution in Ghana's top ten, CK Tedam's rapid rise is a notable achievement for northern Ghana's academic development, signalling a broadening of the country's research landscape beyond its traditional southern hubs.

10. CK Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences, Navrongo

The AD Scientific Index tracks a total of 67 universities across Ghana in its 2026 rankings, spanning public and private institutions across all regions of the country. The rankings are based purely on measurable academic output, H-Index scores, citation counts, and i10-Index figures, making them one of the most objective measures of university performance available.