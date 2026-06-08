'I get paid $1m per show in Ghana' — Shatta Wale speaks on why he rejects foreign gigs

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has opened up about his financial success, insisting that he became wealthy through opportunities in Ghana rather than abroad.

Shatta Wale says he built his wealth in Ghana, insisting that the local music industry has provided him with significant financial rewards and respect.

The dancehall star claimed he can earn as much as $1 million in Ghana and credited his success to the support he receives from fans, organisers and influential figures.

He revealed that he has turned down some performance offers in Europe, arguing that fees of £20,000 to £30,000 do not match his value or what he can earn at home.

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Speaking in a recent interview, the award-winning musician said he has always viewed himself as an international artiste, but believes Ghana has provided him with the platform, respect and financial rewards that have enabled him to build his fortune.

According to Shatta Wale, many people underestimate the earning potential of Ghana's music industry. He argued that artistes who understand the local market and position themselves properly can earn substantial incomes without relocating overseas.

He said;

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I've always seen myself as an international star. I just needed to work on my craft. If I tell you I can get paid $1 million in Ghana, people ask how. But Ghana is a beautiful place where people understand music culture. It depends on who you meet and how you position yourself

The dancehall artiste stressed that his wealth was generated largely through his work in Ghana, citing the support and respect he receives from influential figures across different sectors of society.

He stated;

I didn't get rich anywhere else. I got rich in Ghana. The respect I receive from political parties, ministers, organisers and many others is incredible. Everybody treats me with a high level of respect, and that has helped me build my brand and my business

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Shatta Wale also explained that the financial rewards he receives in Ghana make him less inclined to accept certain international performance offers, particularly those he considers below his market value.

The musician revealed that he has occasionally turned down show offers in Europe because the fees proposed do not compare favourably with what he can earn at home.

He remarked;

When someone calls me to perform in London and says they want to pay me £20,000 or £30,000, I tell them they can give that money to another artiste. I don't understand it because I know my worth

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While acknowledging that he enjoys performing internationally, Shatta Wale suggested that economic conditions in some parts of Europe and the West may be affecting promoters' ability to offer larger performance fees.

He added;

Things are tough in Europe and the West right now. If things are difficult, take your time. When things improve, then call me

The musician further noted that he has spent the last decade enjoying the fruits of his success in Ghana, comparing his lifestyle and spending power to that of some of the biggest names in international hip-hop.