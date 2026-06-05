Ghanaian business mogul Despite reportedly adds Luxury $800,000 Lamborghini to car collection

The Lamborghini Revuelto reportedly acquired by Osei Kwame Despite arrives at Tema Port, drawing attention from car enthusiasts and social media users across Ghana.

The Lamborghini Revuelto reportedly acquired by Osei Kwame Despite arrives at Tema Port, drawing attention from car enthusiasts and social media users across Ghana.

Ghanaian businessman and media entrepreneur Osei Kwame Despite has once again become the centre of attention on social media following reports that he has acquired a new ultra-luxury sports car.

Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite has reportedly added an $800,000 Lamborghini Revuelto to his collection of luxury vehicles.

The high-performance V12 hybrid supercar arrived at Tema Port on 5 June 2026 and quickly sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Reports suggest the vehicle is only the second Lamborghini Revuelto in Ghana, further enhancing Despite's reputation as one of the country's most prominent collectors of exotic cars.

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The renowned entrepreneur is said to have expanded his already impressive collection of exotic vehicles with the addition of a Lamborghini Revuelto, one of the Italian manufacturer's latest high-performance models.

The luxury vehicle attracted widespread interest after images and videos of its arrival at the Tema Port surfaced online on 5 June 2026. Reports circulating on social media indicated that the supercar had been imported into Ghana and was destined for the business magnate's garage.

The Lamborghini Revuelto, a flagship V12 hybrid supercar, is estimated to be worth approximately $800,000. The vehicle is regarded as one of Lamborghini's most advanced models, combining a naturally aspirated V12 engine with hybrid technology to deliver exceptional performance.

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According to reports, the car is believed to be only the second Lamborghini Revuelto currently in Ghana, making it a rare addition to the country's growing collection of luxury automobiles.

Public interest in the vehicle intensified after photos of the shipment began making the rounds online, prompting discussions among automobile enthusiasts and fans of the businessman.

A post shared by CDR Africa on X further fuelled speculation about the ownership of the vehicle. The platform stated:

The $800,000 Lamborghini Revuelto making waves online has been confirmed as belonging to Osei Kwame Despite. The Ghanaian billionaire has added the ultra-luxury supercar to his impressive collection of exotic vehicles.

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If confirmed, the acquisition would further strengthen Despite's reputation as one of Ghana's most prominent collectors of luxury and high-performance vehicles. Over the years, he has become known for owning an extensive fleet of premium cars, including several rare and exclusive models.

The reported arrival of the Lamborghini Revuelto at Tema Port has since generated widespread reactions online, with many Ghanaians expressing admiration for the businessman's taste for luxury automobiles.