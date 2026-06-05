Abu Trica, also known as Frederick Kumi, remains under FBI scrutiny as extradition proceedings continue over an alleged $15 million international fraud case.

Abu Trica, also known as Frederick Kumi, remains under FBI scrutiny as extradition proceedings continue over an alleged $15 million international fraud case.

FBI names Abu Trica among five Ghanaians behind $15m romance scam targeting 130 victims in the US

Fresh complications have emerged in the case of Ghanaian socialite and businessman Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, following a new update from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding his ongoing extradition proceedings.

The FBI has confirmed that Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica remains under extradition proceedings over an alleged $15 million romance fraud network.

He was arrested in December 2025 and later granted bail in Ghana after being named in a US indictment involving wire fraud and money laundering charges.

Authorities say three suspects are in custody in the US, while Abu Trica and another suspect are still awaiting extradition, with luxury assets reportedly seized.

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Abu Trica, also known by the names Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng and Frederick Kumi, was arrested on 11 December 2025 in a coordinated operation involving the FBI and Ghanaian security services. He was later named in an unsealed indictment by the US Department of Justice, which includes charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to launder money, and forfeiture linked to an alleged $8 million romance fraud scheme.

After spending several months in custody, he was granted bail on 21 April 2026, set at GH¢30 million with two sureties to be justified. He subsequently regained his freedom on 15 May after fulfilling all bail conditions.

Speaking on Onua TV on Wednesday, 3 June, Abu Trica dismissed the allegations against him, insisting he had no involvement in the alleged fraud case. He further claimed that he was being unfairly targeted and expressed confidence that the charges would eventually collapse.

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He said;

The FBI has no evidence against me in this $8 million case. I believe I was set up, and this matter will not stand

However, his legal troubles appear far from over, as the FBI has issued a fresh update indicating that broader investigations are still ongoing. In a statement published on Thursday, 4 June, via the US Small Business Administration website, the agency detailed an expanded crackdown on an alleged cross-border fraud network involving several Ghanaian nationals.

According to the statement, five individuals from Ghana are accused of defrauding victims of more than $15 million across multiple US states.

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Three suspects have already been detained in the United States and are facing prosecution, while Abu Trica and another suspect, identified as Daniel Yussif, remain subject to extradition proceedings.

In the Northern District of Ohio, Jamal Abubakari, also known as Arrangement; Kamal Abubakari, also known as Lancaster; and Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie, also known as Amanda Joy Kessei Bierman, have been ordered detained in connection with an over $15 million romance scam involving more than 130 victims across the United States.

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It further added:

Frederick Kumi, also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, also known as Abu Trica, and Daniel Yussif, also known as Denteni, are currently awaiting extradition.

The FBI also indicated that several high-value assets linked to suspects have been seized as part of recovery efforts. Among the confiscated items are reportedly a Lamborghini, a Tesla Cybertruck, a Mercedes-Benz, and a BMW.

As investigations continue across multiple jurisdictions, the case remains one of the most closely followed international fraud prosecutions involving Ghanaian nationals in recent years.