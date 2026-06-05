Advertisement

'Beef is necessary' - Sarkodie opens Up on relationship with Shatta Wale

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:47 - 05 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Sarkodie has opened up about his relationship with Shatta Wale, saying future disagreements are possible despite the pair's recent reconciliation and renewed friendship.
Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has admitted that although he currently enjoys a cordial relationship with dancehall star Shatta Wale, he would not be surprised if the pair found themselves at odds again in the future.
Advertisement

  • Sarkodie has admitted that although he and Shatta Wale are currently on good terms, another feud between them cannot be ruled out.

  • The rapper described rivalry as a natural part of the entertainment industry and said disagreements do not necessarily signal the end of a friendship.

  • Sarkodie also reflected on the events that inspired his 2018 diss track Advice, while noting that both artistes have since rebuilt their relationship.

Advertisement

Speaking during an interview with media personality Adesope, the award-winning rapper reflected on the nature of their relationship, describing their current bond as positive while acknowledging that disagreements remain a possibility.

According to Sarkodie, rivalry and conflict are inevitable in the entertainment industry and should not necessarily be viewed as a sign of permanent hostility.

READ MORE: Okomfour Kwadee celebrates 46th birthday, fans cheer his recovery in new videos

He said.;

Advertisement

Personally, I think we are in a beautiful place right now, and we should appreciate it. As for beef, I wouldn’t completely rule it out. In this industry, it is sometimes necessary

The rapper revealed that he had recently discussed the matter directly with Shatta Wale during a private conversation.

Sarkodie explained;

I told Shatta Wale yesterday that we are cool now, but I’m pretty sure that in the next two or three months something could happen. It’s not going to stop. If I have something to say to you, I’ll say it, and if you have something to say to me, you’ll say it

READ MORE: Meet Chef Zulaiha, the Ghanaian Chef attempting a 192-hour Guinness World Record Cook-a-Thon

Advertisement

The comments come years after one of the most publicised rivalries in Ghana's music industry. Although the two artistes have collaborated on several projects and publicly expressed respect for one another over the years, their relationship has often been characterised by periods of tension and reconciliation.

Their most notable fallout occurred after a series of criticisms and social media attacks from Shatta Wale directed at several industry figures, including Sarkodie. The situation eventually prompted the rapper to release Advice in 2018, a diss track that became one of the most talked-about songs in Ghanaian music at the time.

The song criticised Shatta Wale's conduct and sparked widespread debate among fans and industry observers.

Looking back on the circumstances that led to the release of the track, Sarkodie explained that he had become frustrated by what he considered distractions and unnecessary controversies surrounding his colleague.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale says music rivalries, including his feud with Stonebwoy, should be celebrated, not condemned

Advertisement

He recalled that while preparations were underway to shoot the music video for their collaboration Megye Wo Girl, Shatta Wale appeared to be preoccupied with issues Sarkodie considered unimportant, which contributed to his decision to record the song.

Despite their turbulent history, both artistes have made visible efforts in recent years to repair their relationship. They have publicly supported one another, shared positive interactions online, and demonstrated a renewed sense of mutual respect.

While Sarkodie believes future disagreements are possible, his comments suggest that any potential conflict would be viewed as part of the competitive nature of the music business rather than a personal feud.

@afritrendhub #shattawale #sarkodie ♬ original sound - Official AfriTrendHub
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Cooking with Gamechangers is Bringing Ghana's Finest to the Fire as it Serves Culture, Inspiration and Food in One Show
Entertainment
05.06.2026
Cooking with Gamechangers is Bringing Ghana's Finest to the Fire as it Serves Culture, Inspiration and Food in One Show
Ghana set to become the only African country among top European nations requiring ID verification for adult websites – See list
News
05.06.2026
Ghana set to become the only African country among top European nations requiring ID verification for adult websites – See list
FBI names Abu Trica among five Ghanaians behind $15m romance scam targeting 130 victims in the US
Entertainment
05.06.2026
FBI names Abu Trica among five Ghanaians behind $15m romance scam targeting 130 victims in the US
Ghana eyes 2027 launch of first locally produced vaccine with $50 million investment push
News
05.06.2026
Ghana eyes 2027 launch of first locally produced vaccine with $50 million investment push
Ghanaian striker Luis Narh joins Royal Antwerp on 4-year deal
Sports
05.06.2026
Ghanaian striker Luis Narh joins Royal Antwerp on 4-year deal
Your toothbrush could be attracting cockroaches — Here’s how to prevent it
Lifestyle
05.06.2026
Your toothbrush could be attracting cockroaches — Here’s how to prevent it