Sarkodie has opened up about his relationship with Shatta Wale, saying future disagreements are possible despite the pair's recent reconciliation and renewed friendship.

Sarkodie has opened up about his relationship with Shatta Wale, saying future disagreements are possible despite the pair's recent reconciliation and renewed friendship.

'Beef is necessary' - Sarkodie opens Up on relationship with Shatta Wale

Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has admitted that although he currently enjoys a cordial relationship with dancehall star Shatta Wale, he would not be surprised if the pair found themselves at odds again in the future.

Sarkodie has admitted that although he and Shatta Wale are currently on good terms, another feud between them cannot be ruled out.

The rapper described rivalry as a natural part of the entertainment industry and said disagreements do not necessarily signal the end of a friendship.

Sarkodie also reflected on the events that inspired his 2018 diss track Advice, while noting that both artistes have since rebuilt their relationship.

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Speaking during an interview with media personality Adesope, the award-winning rapper reflected on the nature of their relationship, describing their current bond as positive while acknowledging that disagreements remain a possibility.

According to Sarkodie, rivalry and conflict are inevitable in the entertainment industry and should not necessarily be viewed as a sign of permanent hostility.

He said.;

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Personally, I think we are in a beautiful place right now, and we should appreciate it. As for beef, I wouldn’t completely rule it out. In this industry, it is sometimes necessary

The rapper revealed that he had recently discussed the matter directly with Shatta Wale during a private conversation.

Sarkodie explained;

I told Shatta Wale yesterday that we are cool now, but I’m pretty sure that in the next two or three months something could happen. It’s not going to stop. If I have something to say to you, I’ll say it, and if you have something to say to me, you’ll say it

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The comments come years after one of the most publicised rivalries in Ghana's music industry. Although the two artistes have collaborated on several projects and publicly expressed respect for one another over the years, their relationship has often been characterised by periods of tension and reconciliation.

Their most notable fallout occurred after a series of criticisms and social media attacks from Shatta Wale directed at several industry figures, including Sarkodie. The situation eventually prompted the rapper to release Advice in 2018, a diss track that became one of the most talked-about songs in Ghanaian music at the time.

The song criticised Shatta Wale's conduct and sparked widespread debate among fans and industry observers.

Looking back on the circumstances that led to the release of the track, Sarkodie explained that he had become frustrated by what he considered distractions and unnecessary controversies surrounding his colleague.

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He recalled that while preparations were underway to shoot the music video for their collaboration Megye Wo Girl, Shatta Wale appeared to be preoccupied with issues Sarkodie considered unimportant, which contributed to his decision to record the song.

Despite their turbulent history, both artistes have made visible efforts in recent years to repair their relationship. They have publicly supported one another, shared positive interactions online, and demonstrated a renewed sense of mutual respect.