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Shatta Wale says music rivalries, including his feud with Stonebwoy, should be celebrated, not condemned

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:31 - 04 June 2026
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Shatta Wale
Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has called for a new perspective on rivalries within the music industry, arguing that competition among artistes should not be viewed as a negative development but rather as an essential part of entertainment.
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  • Shatta Wale says rivalry between artistes, including his ongoing tension with Stonebwoy, should be seen as part of show business rather than conflict.

  • He believes Ghanaian musicians do not receive enough support and argues that healthy competition can help the industry grow.

  • The dancehall artiste made the remarks during a visit to the Ghana High Commission in the UK ahead of his August concert

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The award-winning musician shared his views during a visit to the Ghana High Commission in the United Kingdom ahead of his upcoming concert scheduled for August.

Reflecting on the state of Ghana's music industry, Shatta Wale suggested that artistes often do not receive the level of support they deserve and noted that disagreements between musicians should not be seen as unusual.

READ MORE: Canada warns Ghanaians, others travelling for the World Cup to declare cash above CAD$10,000

According to him, rivalries can coexist with mutual respect and, when handled properly, can even contribute to the growth of the industry.

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Prince Tagoe explains how advice from Shatta Wale and DJ Mensah shaped his decision to support Stonebwoy financially.

He said;

I feel that sometimes we do not receive the necessary support as musicians. Artistes can have disagreements, but there should come a time when we celebrate moving beyond them. Stonebwoy and I have a rivalry, but everywhere I go, I want people to know that Stonebwoy is my younger brother. I love him very much

The dancehall artiste also addressed his long-running rivalry with fellow musician Stonebwoy, suggesting that industry competition should be embraced as part of show business rather than treated as a personal conflict.

READ MORE: 'He's from Cape Coast' - Abu Trica identifies FBI informant who allegedly set him up in $8M case

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Shatta Wale further stated that those within Stonebwoy's camp should help him recognise the opportunities that can emerge from healthy competition in the entertainment space.

He added;

He has a team around him, and I believe they should also help him understand what we are trying to achieve. This whole conversation people have been having could eventually become a major event when people see that we are prepared to make it happen

His comments have reignited discussions about the role of rivalries in Ghana's music industry, with many fans viewing competition between top artistes as a driving force behind creativity, fan engagement and the growth of the entertainment sector.

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