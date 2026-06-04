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'He's from Cape Coast' - Abu Trica identifies FBI informant who allegedly set him up in $8M case

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:49 - 04 June 2026
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Abu Trica remains in custody as legal experts explain the challenges of meeting his GH₵30 million bail conditions.
Abu Trica released, reuintes with son after meeting GH¢30m bail conditions
Abu Trica has alleged that a resident of Cape Coast played a significant role in supplying information that eventually contributed to the FBI investigation linked to his arrest.
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  • Abu Trica alleges that a Cape Coast-based individual supplied information that contributed to the FBI investigation leading to his arrest.

  • He insists he is not the owner of the account linked to the alleged fraud case and says his involvement was limited to receiving a small share of funds.

  • The socialite claims he was repeatedly pressured for information during the investigation and continues to deny involvement in an $8 million fraud allegation.

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Speaking during an interview on Onua TV, the Ghanaian businessman and socialite claimed that the individual repeatedly contacted him regarding a bank account connected to the case and persistently sought additional details about another person allegedly associated with it.

According to Abu Trica, he initially cooperated by providing the information requested. However, he alleged that the individual continued to press him for further details even after he had responded.

READ MORE: Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae speaks out against Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill

He claimed;

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The person kept asking questions about the account and wanted me to reveal the identity of another individual connected to it. Even after I had answered what I knew, the calls did not stop

The socialite further alleged that the individual contacted him multiple times each day after he declined to provide any more information, describing the exchanges as unusual and relentless.

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Abu Trica granted GH¢30m bail

Beyond the claims about the alleged informant, Abu Trica also addressed reports linking him to an $8 million fraud case. He maintained that he neither owned nor controlled the account that has become central to the ongoing investigation.

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According to him, his role in the transaction was limited and did not involve ownership of the account in question.

He stated;

I was not the owner of the account. My involvement was minimal, and I only received a small percentage of the money that passed through it

READ MORE: 'There is no $8 million case against me' — Abu Trica breaks silence on arrest

Abu Trica claimed that the transaction involved a total sum of $50,000, of which $13,000 was allegedly designated for distribution. He further alleged that the account holder received the larger portion of the funds, while he was paid only five per cent.

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He also denied having any personal relationship with the account owner and dismissed suggestions that the account belonged to him.

He said;

I do not know the account holder personally, and the account was never mine

The remarks come as public scrutiny continues to intensify over the circumstances surrounding Abu Trica's arrest and the fraud-related allegations that remain under investigation. Authorities have yet to publicly respond to the latest claims made by the socialite.

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