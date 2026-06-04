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Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae speaks out against Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:40 - 04 June 2026
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Amaarae
Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter Amaarae has publicly expressed concern over Ghana's proposed anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, urging citizens to prioritise unity, human rights and national development over division.
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  • Amaarae has criticised Ghana’s proposed anti-LGBTQ+ bill, arguing that it threatens basic human rights and could fuel division and hostility.

  • The Ghanaian-American singer highlighted the support LGBTQ+ communities have given to creatives and urged Ghanaians to uphold the country's values of unity, inclusion and peaceful coexistence.

  • She also called on leaders and citizens to focus on pressing national issues such as healthcare, education, employment, infrastructure and economic inequality instead of targeting minority groups.

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In a statement shared on social media, the award-winning artiste weighed in on the ongoing national conversation surrounding the controversial bill, arguing that the LGBTQ+ community has played a significant role in supporting creatives and cultural figures across the world.

Amaarae noted that many entertainers, including herself, have benefited from the support of LGBTQ+ audiences and questioned policies that she believes could negatively affect the rights and wellbeing of individuals within the community.

She wrote;

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So many divas, myself included, were born from the support of LGBTQ communities and have used their platforms to actively uplift those communities. It is unfortunate to witness basic human rights being threatened and debated simply because some people choose to love differently

The singer also reflected on Ghana's history and reputation as a peaceful nation, invoking the legacy of Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah, and his vision of freedom and Pan-African unity.

Amaarae

She stated;

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It is even more upsetting to see this happening in Ghana, a country once celebrated for its peaceful nature and Kwame Nkrumah's vision of Pan-Africanism and freedom for all

Amaarae further pointed out that the bill has not yet become law, stressing that discussions surrounding it should be handled responsibly.

She said;

The bill has not yet been signed into law and remains at the parliamentary stage. However, this is still a dangerous path to follow, one that could encourage hostility and potential harm towards a community that has largely remained peaceful

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Calling for tolerance and national cohesion, the musician urged Ghanaians to remember the values that have long defined the country.

Ghanaians, please remember who we are. We are not hateful people and never have been. Family, community and coexistence, despite our differences, have always been among our greatest strengths. Ghana has never been defined by conflict, and our cultural traditions have generally been rooted in inclusion and togetherness

She added;

Amaarae also argued that the country's attention should be focused on addressing pressing social and economic challenges, including healthcare, education, employment and infrastructure.

She wrote;

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We need better healthcare, better education, more jobs, improved roads and transport systems, cleaner water bodies and solutions to widening wealth and class disparities. These are the issues that deserve our attention

Concluding her statement, the singer appealed for compassion and understanding rather than division.

She said;

Violence and divisiveness are not the answer. Judgement is not the answer. Taking away the rights of innocent people is not the answer. Let us choose love over hate
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MUST READ: Acting made me famous, not rich - Yaw Dabo

Amaarae's comments have since generated widespread discussion online, with supporters and critics alike sharing differing views on her stance regarding the proposed legislation.

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