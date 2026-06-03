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Africa’s 10 most prosperous countries in 2026, according to latest rankings

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:25 - 03 June 2026
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Ghana Ranks Among Africa’s 10 Most Prosperous Countries in 2026
Prosperity is increasingly being measured by more than economic output alone. Beyond GDP figures and growth rates, factors such as healthcare, education, environmental sustainability, equality and overall quality of life are now recognised as key indicators of a nation's success.
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  • Seychelles was ranked Africa’s most prosperous country in the 2026 Atlantic Council Prosperity Index, while Ghana secured fourth place on the continent and 46th globally.

  • The top 10 African countries were recognised for strong performances in areas such as healthcare, education, governance, economic opportunity, environmental sustainability and quality of life.

  • Other countries on the list include Cape Verde, Mauritius, South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Senegal, Lesotho and The Gambia.

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According to the 2026 Prosperity Index published by the Atlantic Council, a select group of African countries are outperforming their continental peers by creating environments where citizens can enjoy both economic opportunities and improved living standards.

While European nations continue to dominate the global rankings, with countries such as Norway, Iceland, Denmark and Sweden occupying positions within the global top five, several African nations have distinguished themselves through strong governance, human development and sustainable growth.

The index evaluates countries using six key indicators, including income, health, education, environmental quality, income equality and the well-being of minority groups. These measures are combined to assess both individual and shared prosperity.

Africa's 10 Most Prosperous Countries in 2026

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1. Seychelles (Global Rank: 39 | Score: 76.9)

Seychelles remains Africa's most prosperous nation, supported by a thriving tourism sector, strong healthcare and education systems, and a stable political environment. The island nation also earns recognition for its commitment to environmental protection, helping to sustain high living standards for its population.

Seychelles is the richest country per GDP capita [UNDP]
Seychelles is the richest country per GDP capita [UNDP]

2.Mauritius (Global Rank: 45 | Score: 71.0)

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Mauritius continues to be regarded as one of Africa's greatest economic success stories. The country has successfully diversified its economy beyond sugar production into tourism, finance, technology and manufacturing, while maintaining strong institutions and high educational standards.

Mauritius Port Louis via Wikipedia
Mauritius Port Louis via Wikipedia

3.Botswana (Global Rank: 55 | Score: 59.7)

Botswana's reputation for political stability and prudent economic management has helped it maintain one of the highest standards of living on the continent. Revenue from diamond mining has funded investments in public services, healthcare and education.

Botswana renamed itself after colonialism [travelnoire]
Botswana renamed itself after colonialism [travelnoire]
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4. Cape Verde (Global Rank: 42 | Score: 59.3)

Despite limited natural resources, Cape Verde has built a resilient economy centred on tourism, services and remittances. Consistent investments in education, healthcare and democratic governance have contributed significantly to the country's high ranking.

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© Town of Mindelo, capital of Sao Vicente, Cape Verde Islands, Atlantic Ocean © Town of Mindelo, capital of Sao Vicente, Cape Verde Islands, Atlantic Ocean
© Town of Mindelo, capital of Sao Vicente, Cape Verde Islands, Atlantic Ocean © Town of Mindelo, capital of Sao Vicente, Cape Verde Islands, Atlantic Ocean

5. Ghana (Global Rank: 46 | Score: 54.9)

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Ghana emerged as one of the continent's strongest performers, benefiting from growth in commodities, technology and the services sector. Improvements in healthcare and education have strengthened the country's prosperity, although infrastructure gaps and inequality remain ongoing concerns.

An image of the Makola market in Accra, Ghana. Image credit: ishoot.ghana

6. South Africa (Global Rank: 50 | Score: 54.6)

As Africa's most industrialised economy, South Africa continues to benefit from advanced infrastructure, financial services and educational institutions. However, persistent unemployment and income inequality continue to affect overall prosperity levels.

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Cape Town, South Africa

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7.Senegal (Global Rank: 63 | Score: 51.2)

Senegal has recorded steady progress through investments in infrastructure, energy and digital innovation. Political stability and expanding access to education and healthcare have further strengthened its development prospects.

Dakar, Senegal
Dakar, Senegal
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8.The Gambia (Global Rank: 74 | Score: 49.7)

The Gambia completes Africa's top 10 list after making progress in democratic governance, social inclusion and institutional reforms. Tourism, agriculture and remittances remain key pillars of the country's economy.

The City of Banjul serves as the commercial, educational, and transportation hub of The Gambia. Image credit: WorldAtlas.com
The City of Banjul serves as the commercial, educational, and transportation hub of The Gambia. Image credit: WorldAtlas.com

9. Namibia (Global Rank: 58 | Score: 49.2)

Namibia's economy is supported by mining, agriculture and tourism. The country has also invested heavily in conservation efforts and public services, although high levels of inequality continue to pose challenges.

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Skeleton Coast in Namibia [Reddit]
Skeleton Coast in Namibia [Reddit]

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10. Lesotho (Global Rank: 72 | Score: 45.9)

Despite economic constraints, Lesotho has made notable gains in healthcare, education and social development. Its close economic ties with South Africa continue to play a significant role in supporting growth.

Maletsunyane Falls - Lesotho
Maletsunyane Falls - Lesotho
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The rankings demonstrate that prosperity extends beyond national wealth alone. Countries that invest in people, strengthen institutions and promote inclusive development are increasingly emerging as leaders in Africa's pursuit of sustainable growth and improved quality of life.

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