Agradaa urges Chairman Wontumi’s family to seek spiritual cleansing after conviction

Nana Agradaa has called for prayers and spiritual cleansing for Chairman Wontumi’s family following his conviction and 20-year prison sentence over illegal mining charges.

Nana Agradaa has called for prayers and spiritual cleansing for Chairman Wontumi’s family following his conviction and 20-year prison sentence over illegal mining charges.

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has appealed to the family of Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, to visit her church for spiritual prayers and cleansing following his conviction in an illegal mining case.

Nana Agradaa has urged Chairman Wontumi’s family to visit her church for spiritual cleansing and prayers following his conviction in an illegal mining case.

The evangelist said that while the law has taken its course, she believes God can still intervene, describing imprisonment as a painful experience for both the individual and their family.

Chairman Wontumi was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Accra High Court after being found guilty alongside Akonta Mining Limited on illegal mining-related charges.

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In a video shared on TikTok, the founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry said that while the courts had delivered their judgment, she believed divine intervention was still possible.

She said;

His wife should come and meet my husband and me so we can perform some cleansing rituals. The law is the law, and once it has taken its course, the rest is left in God's hands

Agradaa also described imprisonment as a painful experience for families, comparing it to the emotional impact of losing a loved one.

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She added;

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi (left), a screenshot of Wontumi as he was being transferred.

When someone is sentenced to prison, it is almost the same as losing that person. As for Chairman, we will continue to pray for him and trust that God will show him mercy

Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was convicted by the Accra High Court over illegal mining-related offences.

In a judgment delivered on 20 July 2026, the court sentenced him to 20 years' imprisonment after finding him and Akonta Mining Limited guilty on four charges.

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The offences included assigning mineral rights without the approval of the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and facilitating unauthorised mining activities on the company's concession.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay ruled that the prosecution had successfully established that Chairman Wontumi and Akonta Mining permitted Henry Okoom and Michael Gyedu Ayisi to undertake mining operations on the concession without obtaining the legally required ministerial approval.