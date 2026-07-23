New scam alert: Fake restaurant and food vendor scams surge as victims lose nearly GHC300k in 6 months

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has warned the public about a growing wave of online scams in which fraudsters impersonate legitimate restaurants and food vendors by manipulating their contact details on Google Search, Google Maps and other online platforms.

The Cyber Security Authority has warned of a rise in restaurant impersonation scams, with reported cases increasing from 61 to 112 in the first half of 2026.

Fraudsters are using fake Google Search and Maps listings to trick customers into paying for food orders that are never delivered.

The CSA is urging the public to verify restaurant details, avoid suspicious payment links and never share mobile money PINs or OTPs.

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According to the authority, 112 cases involving vendors and customers were recorded between January and June 2026, compared with 61 cases during the same period last year. Financial losses also surged from GHS84,592.00 to GHS296,083.68.

Also Read: New mobile money scam you need to know before your next cash withdrawal

In a public alert issued on July 16, 2026, the CSA said it was tracking a scam in which cybercriminals create fake business listings or alter genuine contact information to deceive unsuspecting customers.

Cyber Security Authority (CSA)

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The statement said:

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) is tracking a growing scam in which cybercriminals create and, in some cases, alter the contact details of legitimate restaurants and food vendors on Google Search, Google Maps, and other online platforms to trick unsuspecting customers.

How the scam works

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The CSA explained that fraudsters typically exploit Google's "Suggest an edit" feature, claim unverified business profiles or create duplicate listings with fake phone numbers. Some also purchase sponsored search advertisements to ensure the fraudulent listings appear at the top of search results.

Unsuspecting customers contact the fake numbers, believing they are dealing with genuine restaurants or food vendors. After taking food orders, the scammers request payment via mobile money or send fraudulent payment links.

The authority warned that victims who use the fake payment pages may unknowingly provide sensitive details, including their mobile money numbers, which are then used to carry out unauthorised transactions.

"Once payment is made, the fraudsters discontinue communication, and the food is never delivered," the CSA said.

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CSA advises public and businesses

The authority urged customers to verify restaurant contact details through official websites, verified social media accounts or trusted food delivery platforms before placing orders.

It also advised the public to avoid unfamiliar payment links, insist on paying after delivery where possible, and never disclose mobile money PINs, one-time passwords (OTPs) or banking credentials.

Also Read: Fake doctor nabbed in Kasoa over online romance and travel scam

Restaurants, food vendors and other online businesses have also been encouraged to claim and verify their Google Business Profiles, regularly monitor their online listings and promptly report fraudulent or duplicate profiles to Google.