'I won't sleep here' - Patapaa storms out of hotel after clash over 'disrespectful' reception

Ghanaian musician Patapaa has triggered widespread discussion online after a video surfaced showing him in a heated exchange with staff at a hotel.

Musician Patapaa was seen in a viral video confronting hotel staff over what he described as disrespectful and unprofessional treatment upon arrival.

The “One Corner” hitmaker insisted that all guests deserve equal respect, stressing that hospitality should not be influenced by fame or social status.

The hotel management has yet to issue an official statement, while the incident has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

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The viral footage captures the “One Corner” hitmaker visibly upset as he questions the manner in which he and his team were received upon arrival at the facility. In the video, he is seen expressing disappointment over what he describes as unprofessional and disrespectful treatment from hotel staff.

Patapaa argued that hospitality providers are expected to treat all guests with dignity, regardless of their social standing, appearance, or popularity.

“I will not sleep here,” he stated firmly during the confrontation, as tensions rose at the hotel lobby.

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He further stressed that customer service should be applied fairly and consistently across all clients, adding that no individual should be treated differently because of fame or background. According to him, even vulnerable individuals seeking accommodation deserve respect and humane treatment.

He reportedly added;

Even if someone is mentally challenged, they still deserve kindness and proper treatment when they come here

The incident attracted the attention of other guests at the hotel, some of whom attempted to calm the situation while others watched the exchange unfold.

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As of the time of reporting, management of the hotel has not issued an official response regarding the incident.