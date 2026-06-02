Advertisement

Fella Makafui responds after Drogba claims she failed to support him during illness

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:57 - 02 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
I'll be on oxygen for now - YOLO's Drogba shares update on health struggle
John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba in YOLO, appeals for support as he battles a worsening health condition following the loss of his father.
Actress Fella Makafui has publicly responded to claims made by actor John Peasah that she failed to support him during his ongoing health struggles.
Advertisement

  • Fella Makafui has denied claims by actor John Peasah that she failed to reach out to him during his illness, insisting that they have been communicating recently.

  • Drogba had alleged in a recent interview that although Fella initially contacted Jeffery Nortey about his condition, she did not maintain contact with him afterwards.

  • The actor also claimed that several colleagues, including Salma Mumin, Kisa Gbekle and John Dumelo, had not yet offered him assistance despite his health challenges.

Advertisement

The actress addressed the issue after comments made by John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, surfaced in an interview that was later shared on TikTok by blogger The Village Blogger.

Reacting in the comments section, Fella expressed surprise at the actor's remarks and suggested that the interview may have been recorded some time ago, insisting that the two have been in contact recently.

READ MORE: Businesswoman drags Nana Agradaa to Accra High Court over alleged defamation

She wrote;

Advertisement

I hope this video is not new because that will be surprising. We've been communicating lately for anyone asking

The response comes days after Drogba opened up about what he described as a lack of direct support from some colleagues within the entertainment industry since falling ill.

READ MORE: Beverly Afaglo’s final funeral rites scheduled for August 7

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay Media, which aired on 29 May 2026, the actor alleged that although Fella Makafui had shown concern about his condition, she initially chose to contact fellow actor Jeffery Nortey rather than speaking with him personally.

According to Drogba, Jeffery Nortey was surprised by the approach because he believed Fella already had access to his personal contact details.

Advertisement

He claimed;

Fella Makafui hasn't reached out. When the illness started, she contacted Jeffery Nortey. She has my number, so Jeffery was surprised. Later, she contacted me using a different number and asked when I was free. I told her I am always free, and since then, I haven't heard from her

READ MORE: 'I retired three years ago' — Shatta Wale explains shift from music to business

Beyond his comments about Fella Makafui, Drogba also disclosed that he had sought assistance from several figures within the film industry as he continues to battle his health condition.

He mentioned names including Salma Mumin, Kisa Gbekle and John Dumelo, stating that while he had reached out to them, he had not received the support he was hoping for.

Advertisement

Fella Makafui's latest response, however, appears to challenge the narrative that she has been absent from Drogba's life, maintaining that communication between them has continued despite his public remarks.

Fella Makafui has addressed Drogba’s claims that she did not reach out during his illness, stating that they have been communicating and expressing surprise over his remarks.
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
GES releases 2026/2027 academic calendar for SHSs and SHTSs - Full details
News
02.06.2026
GES releases 2026/2027 academic calendar for SHSs and SHTSs - Full details
I'll be on oxygen for now - YOLO's Drogba shares update on health struggle
Entertainment
02.06.2026
Fella Makafui responds after Drogba claims she failed to support him during illness
7 best crops to plant in your backyard during the rainy season
Lifestyle
02.06.2026
7 best crops to plant in your backyard during the rainy season
Ghana Immigration rescues 112 citizens of Nigeria, Cameroon and Benin from human trafficking
News
02.06.2026
Ghana Immigration rescues 112 citizens of Nigeria, Cameroon and Benin from human trafficking
Aug 11, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Serena Williams of the United States hits a shot against Flavia Pennetta of Italy (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Sports
02.06.2026
Serena Williams ends retirement, announces return to professional tennis at 44
Delivering a keynote address at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva on Monday, May 18, President Mahama lamented the broader consequences of the cuts on global healthcare systems.
News
02.06.2026
Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ bill far from becoming law, set to undergo legal review – Mahama