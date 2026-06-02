Ghana Immigration rescues 112 citizens of Nigeria, Cameroon and Benin from human trafficking

The Ghana Immigration Service has repatriated 105 foreign nationals, mostly Nigerians, after rescuing 112 suspected trafficking victims in an anti-human trafficking operation at Asankragwa.

GIS rescued 112 suspected trafficking victims, all females aged between 12 and 38, during an operation in Asankragwa.

The group comprised 110 Nigerians, one Beninese and one Cameroonian, with 105 later safely returned to their home countries.

Seven suspects remain under investigation and could face prosecution over alleged human trafficking activities.

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The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has safely returned 105 foreign nationals to their home countries following an anti-human trafficking operation in Asankragwa in the Western North Region.

The victims, all females aged between 12 and 38, were among 112 individuals apprehended during an intelligence-led operation carried out on May 20, 2026, by the Asankragwa Sector Command of the GIS.

According to theGIS, the operation targeted premises suspected to be harbouring persons involved in commercial sex activities in the area.

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Initial screening revealed that the group comprised 110 Nigerians, one Beninese and one Cameroonian national.

The victims were subsequently transferred to a holding centre in the Greater Accra Region for further investigations and processing by the Anti Human Smuggling and Trafficking in Persons (AHSTIP) Unit of the Ghana Immigration Service.

Subsequent investigations by the Anti Human Smuggling and Trafficking in Persons (AHSTIP) unit of the Service identified seven suspects and confirmed 105 victims, GIS said in a statement.

The Service noted that the National Operations Department, working closely with the relevant embassies and representatives of the Cameroonian community in Ghana, facilitated the safe return of the victims to their respective home countries.

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The seven suspects arrested in connection with the case remain under investigation and may face prosecution if found culpable.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Samuel Basintale Amadu, urged foreign nationals residing in Ghana to comply with the country’s immigration and criminal laws.