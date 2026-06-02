Advertisement

Ghana Immigration rescues 112 citizens of Nigeria, Cameroon and Benin from human trafficking

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 06:23 - 02 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
GIS rescued 112 suspected trafficking victims.
The Ghana Immigration Service has repatriated 105 foreign nationals, mostly Nigerians, after rescuing 112 suspected trafficking victims in an anti-human trafficking operation at Asankragwa.
Advertisement

  • GIS rescued 112 suspected trafficking victims, all females aged between 12 and 38, during an operation in Asankragwa.

  • The group comprised 110 Nigerians, one Beninese and one Cameroonian, with 105 later safely returned to their home countries.

  • Seven suspects remain under investigation and could face prosecution over alleged human trafficking activities.

Advertisement

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has safely returned 105 foreign nationals to their home countries following an anti-human trafficking operation in Asankragwa in the Western North Region.

The victims, all females aged between 12 and 38, were among 112 individuals apprehended during an intelligence-led operation carried out on May 20, 2026, by the Asankragwa Sector Command of the GIS.

According to theGIS, the operation targeted premises suspected to be harbouring persons involved in commercial sex activities in the area.

READ ALSO: Fuel prices go up as major OMCs announce June rates, see latest prices

Advertisement

Initial screening revealed that the group comprised 110 Nigerians, one Beninese and one Cameroonian national.

The victims were subsequently transferred to a holding centre in the Greater Accra Region for further investigations and processing by the Anti Human Smuggling and Trafficking in Persons (AHSTIP) Unit of the Ghana Immigration Service.

Subsequent investigations by the Anti Human Smuggling and Trafficking in Persons (AHSTIP) unit of the Service identified seven suspects and confirmed 105 victims, GIS said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Ghana's far from assent, anti-LGBTQ+ bill to undergo legal review - Mahama

The Service noted that the National Operations Department, working closely with the relevant embassies and representatives of the Cameroonian community in Ghana, facilitated the safe return of the victims to their respective home countries.

Advertisement

The seven suspects arrested in connection with the case remain under investigation and may face prosecution if found culpable.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Samuel Basintale Amadu, urged foreign nationals residing in Ghana to comply with the country’s immigration and criminal laws.

He reaffirmed the GIS commitment to collaborating with other security agencies to combat human trafficking, migrant smuggling and other transnational crimes, while protecting vulnerable persons from exploitation.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
GES releases 2026/2027 academic calendar for SHSs and SHTSs - Full details
News
02.06.2026
GES releases 2026/2027 academic calendar for SHSs and SHTSs - Full details
I'll be on oxygen for now - YOLO's Drogba shares update on health struggle
Entertainment
02.06.2026
Fella Makafui responds after Drogba claims she failed to support him during illness
7 best crops to plant in your backyard during the rainy season
Lifestyle
02.06.2026
7 best crops to plant in your backyard during the rainy season
Ghana Immigration rescues 112 citizens of Nigeria, Cameroon and Benin from human trafficking
News
02.06.2026
Ghana Immigration rescues 112 citizens of Nigeria, Cameroon and Benin from human trafficking
Aug 11, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Serena Williams of the United States hits a shot against Flavia Pennetta of Italy (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Sports
02.06.2026
Serena Williams ends retirement, announces return to professional tennis at 44
Delivering a keynote address at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva on Monday, May 18, President Mahama lamented the broader consequences of the cuts on global healthcare systems.
News
02.06.2026
Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ bill far from becoming law, set to undergo legal review – Mahama