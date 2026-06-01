Advertisement

Alexander Djiku ruled out of Black Stars squad for World Cup due to injury

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 17:36 - 01 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Alexander Djiku ruled out of Black Stars squad for World Cup due to injury
Advertisement

  • Alexander Djiku has been ruled out of Ghana’s Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to injury.

  • The defender picked up the injury while featuring for Spartak Moscow and has not recovered in time.

  • Ghana are now expected to adjust their defensive setup ahead of the tournament.

Advertisement

The Black Stars of Ghana have suffered a major setback ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with head coach Carlos Queiroz confirming that experienced defender Alexander Djiku will miss the tournament due to injury.

Djiku was initially included in Queiroz's 28-man provisional squad for Ghana's World Cup preparations. However, the Spartak Moscow centre-back arrived at the team's training camp in Cardiff carrying an injury sustained during his club's Russian Cup final victory over FC Krasnodar.

The 28-year-old was forced off during the final before Spartak Moscow went on to secure the trophy via a penalty shootout. Since joining the Black Stars camp, Djiku has been unable to take part in full training sessions, raising serious concerns about his fitness for the tournament.

MUST READ: How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Wales in pre-World Cup friendly

Advertisement

Following medical assessments, the Ghana Football Association and the technical team have decided to rule the defender out of the World Cup to avoid aggravating the injury.

In response to Djiku's absence, Cyprus-based defender Derrick Luckassen of Pafos FC has been called up to the Black Stars camp as a replacement. The move comes as Ghana seeks to strengthen its defensive options ahead of the global showpiece.

READ ALSO: Carlos Queiroz dismisses external influence claims over Black Stars squad selection

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside England, Croatia, and Panama.

Ghana will begin their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 at BMO Field before facing England on June 23 at Gillette Stadium. The four-time African champions will conclude their group-stage matches against Croatia on June 27.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Carlos Queiroz Photo via Getty Images
Sports
01.06.2026
Carlos Queiroz dismisses external influence claims over Black Stars squad selection
Alexander Djiku ruled out of Black Stars squad for World Cup due to injury
Sports
01.06.2026
Alexander Djiku ruled out of Black Stars squad for World Cup due to injury
Transport operators reject purported 20% fare increase, public urged to ignore Illegal adjustment
News
01.06.2026
Transport operators reject purported 20% fare increase, public urged to ignore Illegal adjustment
Fuel prices go up as major OMCs announce June rates, see latest prices
News
01.06.2026
Fuel prices go up as major OMCs announce June rates, see latest prices
Businesswoman drags Nana Agradaa to Accra High Court over alleged defamation
Entertainment
01.06.2026
Businesswoman drags Nana Agradaa to Accra High Court over alleged defamation
Ghana blacklists certificates from 4 Nigerian universities over accreditation concerns
News
01.06.2026
Ghana blacklists certificates from 4 Nigerian universities over accreditation concerns