Alexander Djiku ruled out of Black Stars squad for World Cup due to injury

Alexander Djiku ruled out of Black Stars squad for World Cup due to injury

Alexander Djiku ruled out of Black Stars squad for World Cup due to injury

Alexander Djiku has been ruled out of Ghana’s Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to injury.

The defender picked up the injury while featuring for Spartak Moscow and has not recovered in time.

Ghana are now expected to adjust their defensive setup ahead of the tournament.

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The Black Stars of Ghana have suffered a major setback ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with head coach Carlos Queiroz confirming that experienced defender Alexander Djiku will miss the tournament due to injury.

Djiku was initially included in Queiroz's 28-man provisional squad for Ghana's World Cup preparations. However, the Spartak Moscow centre-back arrived at the team's training camp in Cardiff carrying an injury sustained during his club's Russian Cup final victory over FC Krasnodar.

The 28-year-old was forced off during the final before Spartak Moscow went on to secure the trophy via a penalty shootout. Since joining the Black Stars camp, Djiku has been unable to take part in full training sessions, raising serious concerns about his fitness for the tournament.

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Following medical assessments, the Ghana Football Association and the technical team have decided to rule the defender out of the World Cup to avoid aggravating the injury.

In response to Djiku's absence, Cyprus-based defender Derrick Luckassen of Pafos FC has been called up to the Black Stars camp as a replacement. The move comes as Ghana seeks to strengthen its defensive options ahead of the global showpiece.

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The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside England, Croatia, and Panama.