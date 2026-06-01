Transport operators reject purported 20% fare increase, public urged to ignore Illegal adjustment

Road Transport Operators have dismissed reports of a 20% fare increase, urging drivers and commuters to ignore the unauthorised adjustment and continue using approved transport fares.

Road Transport Operators have denied reports of a 20% increase in public transport fares, calling it illegal.

The group says no agreement has been reached with the Ministry of Transport and warns stakeholders to maintain current fares.

Operators insist fare adjustments must follow official negotiation protocols between government and transport unions.

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Road transport operators have disowned reports of a purported 20 percent upward adjustment in public transport fares, labeling the increment as illegal and unauthorised.

In a press release issued by the Executives of the Road Transport Operators on June 1, 2026, the group said it had not engaged the Ministry of Transport on any fare increase and warned the public and transport stakeholders to disregard the announcement circulating in the media.

Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana.

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“The attention of the Executives of the Road Transport Operators has been drawn to media publications of a purported Twenty Percent (20%) upward adjustment in Public Transport Fares effective 2 June, 2026,” the statement said.

It added:

The Executives of the Road Transport Operators have not engaged the Ministry in any transport fare upward adjustment. The decision by the supposed group is illegal as it has not gone through the fare adjustment protocol and procedure agreed between the Ministry of Transport and the Road Transport Operators.

READ ALSO: Transport operators suspend planned fare increase after government fuel price cuts

The group strongly condemned the reported decision and insisted it had not followed the agreed administrative process governing transport fare reviews in the country.

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“We therefore wish to condemn this decision in no uncertain terms and request the general public to disregard the publication by the supposed group with the contempt it deserves,” the statement added.

The executives further directed all transport stakeholders, including drivers, vehicle owners, loading point managers and unions, to maintain existing fares until an official announcement is made through the recognised channels.

“Accordingly, all road transport operators, unions, associations, drivers, vehicle owners, loading point managers, and allied stakeholders are hereby requested to maintain the existing approved fares and to refrain from implementing any unilateral fare adjustments until further notice,” it stated.

The statement also noted that discussions on possible fare reviews remain subject to timing and agreed negotiation processes.

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“We are monitoring the next pricing window and should there be the need for any fare adjustment, the public will be duly notified,” it said.

Transport fare adjustments in Ghana are typically guided by consultations between transport unions and the Ministry of Transport, often influenced by factors such as fuel price fluctuations, inflation, spare parts costs, and broader economic conditions.