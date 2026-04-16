Transport operators suspend planned fare increase after government fuel price cuts

Transport operators suspend planned fare increase after government reduces diesel by GH¢2 and petrol by GH¢0.36 per litre, citing relief measures to stabilise fuel costs and ease pressure on commuters.

Transport operators suspend planned fare increases after government cuts diesel by GH¢2 and petrol by GH¢0.36 per litre.

Decision follows government fuel relief measures aimed at stabilising prices from April 16, 2026.

Operators cite expected relief for commuters and agree to maintain current transport fares.

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Transport operators have suspended plans to increase fares following government’s decision to reduce fuel prices by absorbing GH¢2.00 per litre on diesel and GH¢0.36 per litre on petrol.

The intervention, which takes effect from April 16, 2026, forms part of measures aimed at cushioning consumers and easing pressure on transport operations, households and businesses.

In a joint statement issued on April 15, 2026, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) said the decision follows government measures aimed at stabilising petroleum prices.

The operators said they had been monitoring global crude oil price trends, particularly the impact of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict on fuel costs and transport operations in the country.

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A trotro mate calling out for passengers

“We have closely monitored developments in global crude oil prices, driven by the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, and their impact on petroleum products in the country and on the cost of public transport operations,” the statement said.

They noted that engagements had been held with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Transport, to explore ways of reducing the impact of rising fuel prices on their operations.

The unions welcomed government’s intervention, describing it as timely and necessary to ease pressure on transport operators and commuters.

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Government reduces diesel by GH¢2 and petrol by GH¢0.36 per litre to ease fuel costs

“We welcome Government's resolve during the emergency Cabinet meeting on Thursday, 9th April, 2026, to implement a number of interventions to reduce and stabilise the prices of petroleum products, including the reduction and suspension of some margins on petroleum products in the next pricing window,” they said.

They expressed confidence that sustained implementation of the measures would bring relief across the transport sector.

“We are confident that if these interventions are sustained, it will help reduce and stabilize fuel prices and provide significant relief to Transport Operators, commuters, and the general public,” the statement noted.

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The operators therefore announced a halt to any planned fare adjustments and urged compliance across the sector.

“In light of these developments, we have agreed to stay the implementation of the existing transport fares and respectfully urge all transport operators to refrain from any increases as we continue to monitor the impact of Government's measures on our operations,” the statement said.

They also expressed hope for a resolution to global tensions affecting fuel prices.

“We sincerely hope that the US-Israel-Iran conflict will be resolved swiftly, to bring stability to the rising cost of petroleum products,” they added.

The unions reaffirmed their commitment to balancing the interests of drivers and commuters while monitoring developments in the fuel market.