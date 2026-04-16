2 arrested over robbery attack on Berekum Chelsea football team which killed one player

Police arrest two suspects over robbery attack on Berekum Chelsea team that killed a player, as investigations continue and football bodies condemn the incident.

Police arrest two suspects, including a gang leader, over deadly attack on Berekum Chelsea team.

One suspect injured in gunfire exchange, player Dominic Frimpong killed during robbery.

Attack involved armed men targeting team bus, with investigations ongoing.

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The Police have arrested two suspects, including a gang leader, in connection with the robbery attack on the Berekum Chelsea football team that resulted in the death of one player, Dominic Frimpong.

According to a police update, one of the suspects sustained injuries during an exchange of fire with police intelligence teams and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

arrest

The arrests form part of ongoing investigations into the incident, which has drawn widespread attention within the football community. Police say further details will be communicated as investigations continue.

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Background

According to the Police, patrol teams responded to distress calls and arrived at the scene, where a VIP bus with registration number AM 9334-20, carrying about 30 players and officials of Berekum Chelsea, had veered off the road into a bush while attempting to escape six armed men, three of whom were reportedly armed with pump-action guns.

During the attack, Dominic Frimpong sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to the Bibiani Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

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Another victim, George Owusu Afriyie (52), was robbed of GH¢4,500.

Police retrieved two spent BB cartridges from the scene to support ongoing investigations, while additional personnel and crime scene experts have been deployed to intensify efforts to track down other suspects.