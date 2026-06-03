Eating eggs every day for a month can change your body – Here's how

Eating eggs every day for a month can change your body – Here's how

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Eating eggs every day for a month can change your body and health – Here's how

Eggs are among the most nutrient-dense and affordable foods available, providing a rich mix of protein, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats.

Eggs provide high-quality protein that supports muscles, brain function and immunity.

Daily egg consumption may improve heart health and increase good cholesterol levels.

Eggs contain nutrients that help protect eyesight and support healthy skin, hair and nails.

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While eggs were once criticised over concerns about cholesterol, modern research suggests that, for most healthy people, eating an egg every day can offer several health benefits.

Here are seven (7) science-backed changes that may occur after a month of daily egg consumption.

1. Better Muscle Support

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Aids muscle growth and recovery

A large egg contains about 6 grams of high-quality protein and all nine essential amino acids.

These nutrients help repair and build muscle tissue, making eggs particularly beneficial for physically active people and those looking to maintain muscle mass as they age.

2. Improved Cholesterol Balance

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Research has shown that eggs can increase levels of HDL, often referred to as "good" cholesterol.

Higher HDL levels are linked to a lower risk of heart disease and stroke.

Some studies have also found that regular egg consumption may help reduce LDL, or "bad" cholesterol, in certain individuals, although results vary from person to person.

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3. Potential Heart Health Benefits

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Potential Heart Health Benefits

A large study involving more than 416,000 adults found that people who ate up to one egg daily had a lower risk of haemorrhagic stroke and cardiovascular disease-related deaths compared with those who rarely consumed eggs.

Other research has also linked moderate egg consumption to improved heart health outcomes.

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4. Enhanced Brain Function

Eggs are one of the best dietary sources of choline, a nutrient essential for memory, mood regulation and nervous system function.

One egg provides roughly 147 mg of choline. Recent research has also suggested that frequent egg consumption may be associated with a reduced risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

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5. Better Eye Protection

Brown Eye Colour

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Egg yolks contain lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that help protect the eyes from age-related conditions such as cataracts and macular degeneration.

The healthy fats in eggs also improve the body's ability to absorb these nutrients.

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6. Stronger Immune System

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Eggs provide protein, selenium, vitamin A, vitamin B12 and zinc, all of which play important roles in supporting immune function.

Regular consumption can help the body maintain a healthy defence against infections.

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7. Healthier Skin, Hair and Nails

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Eggs contain biotin, methionine and B vitamins that support collagen production and healthy cell growth.

These nutrients contribute to stronger hair, healthier nails and improved skin appearance.

What to Keep in Mind

For most healthy adults, eating one egg a day is considered safe.

For most healthy adults, eating one egg a day is considered safe.

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However, people with certain medical conditions, including diabetes or inherited cholesterol disorders, should seek medical advice.

Healthier preparation methods such as boiling or poaching are also recommended over frying.