10 new rules that will change football at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Time-wasting is dead. Five-second countdowns, ten-second substitution exits, and a crackdown on tactical injury timeouts mean every second counts.

Bad behaviour earns an instant red. Covering your mouth, walking off in protest, or showing dissent will get you sent off — no warnings, no exceptions.

Technology runs the show. Expanded VAR powers, referee body cameras, and mandatory hydration breaks make 2026 the most transparent World Cup ever.

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When the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11 across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, it will do so under a significantly updated rulebook.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB)—the body responsible for maintaining and amending the Laws of the Game—has approved a sweeping set of changes ahead of the tournament, with measures targeting everything from time-wasting and protest behavior to expanded technology use and referee equipment.

FIFA's chief refereeing officer, the highly respected Pierluigi Collina, has confirmed the changes will be enforced rigorously from the very first whistle. "These rules exist to protect the integrity of the game," Collina has stated. The message is clear: the era of gamesmanship, tactical time-wasting, and deliberate confrontation is being firmly addressed.

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Here is a full breakdown of all ten changes and what they mean in practice.

1. Five-Second Countdown for Throw-ins and Goal-Kicks

One of the most visible changes will be referees using a five-second countdown for throw-ins and goal-kicks. Any team that fails to take a throw-in within the allotted time will immediately surrender possession to the opposition. A delayed goal kick will result in a corner being awarded to the opposing side. The change directly targets one of the most common — and most frustrating — forms of time-wasting in the modern game.

2. The Ten-Second Substitution Rule

Substituted players have long been notorious for dawdling off the pitch to burn precious seconds. That ends at this World Cup. Once a substitution is made, the departing player must exit via the nearest boundary line within ten seconds. Failure to comply carries a real consequence — the incoming replacement will only be permitted to enter the field at the first stoppage after a full minute has passed. It is a rule with teeth, and teams will need to brief their players carefully.

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3. Red Card for Covering Your Mouth

Perhaps the most striking new rule. Any player who covers their mouth—with their hand or shirt—during a confrontational situation will face a straight red card. The regulation follows a series of high-profile incidents in recent years where alleged discriminatory slurs were made under the cover of a raised hand or pulled collar, shielding the speaker from lip-readers and cameras alike. IFAB's message is unambiguous: if you have something to say, say it where everyone can see.

4. Red Card for Walking Off in Protest

Players who leave the pitch in deliberate protest of a refereeing decision will be sent off immediately. The rule goes further—any team whose actions cause a match to be abandoned will forfeit the game, and any official who encourages players to walk off faces identical punishment. It is a direct response to growing incidents of collective player protests that have threatened the authority of match officials at the highest level.

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5. Expanded VAR Powers

The Video Assistant Referee system has been given broader authority at the 2026 tournament. VAR can now intervene to correct wrongly awarded second yellow cards, cases of mistaken identity, incorrectly awarded corners, and fouls committed before the ball is in play at set pieces. The expansion addresses several recurring controversies from recent tournaments where VAR's remit was seen as too narrow to correct obvious errors.

6. One-Minute Off-Field Treatment Rule

Outfield players who receive on-pitch treatment during a match must remain off the field for at least one minute after play resumes. Exceptions apply for goalkeepers, concussion-related injuries, and penalty situations. The rule is designed to discourage players from feigning or exaggerating injuries to disrupt the flow of the game.

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7. Mandatory Three-Minute Hydration Breaks

A compulsory three-minute hydration break will be held in each half, with referees given reasonable flexibility over the precise timing based on the flow of the match. Given that multiple games will be played in the summer heat of American cities, the rule carries both a practical and a player welfare dimension.

8. Crackdown on Tactical Injury Timeouts

Collina has specifically flagged this as a priority area. Referees will be proactive in preventing teams from using injury stoppages as cover for tactical huddles and team talks—a practice that has become increasingly common and increasingly cynical at the elite level.

9. Body Cameras for Referees

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In a landmark change to the Laws of the Game, referees are now permitted to wear body cameras during matches. The move represents a significant step toward greater transparency in officiating and could have long-term implications for how incidents are reviewed and how referee decisions are communicated publicly.

10. Non-Dangerous Wearables Permitted

Certain non-dangerous wearable items — such as GPS tracking vests and specific medical or protective equipment — may now be worn by players during matches, provided they are properly covered and approved at the referee's discretion.

FIFA New Rules

Taken together, these ten changes represent the most significant overhaul of World Cup officiating in recent memory. The intent, as IFAB and FIFA have made clear, is to produce a faster, fairer, and more transparent tournament—one where the football, not the gamesmanship, takes center stage.

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