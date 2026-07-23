'The comments directed at me were more like clickbait' – Adina addresses xenophobia backlash

Ghanaian singer Adina Thembi Ndamse has broken her silence after becoming the target of online attacks linked to the recent wave of xenophobic incidents involving Ghanaians and other foreign nationals in South Africa.

Adina says she became the target of online abuse after misleading social media posts linked her to the ongoing xenophobic attacks against Ghanaians in South Africa.

The singer revealed that the backlash caused panic within her family, with relatives in South Africa checking on her safety while some social media users questioned her identity.

She criticised the spread of clickbait and misinformation, saying no one asked for her views before using her name to fuel online debates.

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The award-winning musician, who is of Ghanaian and South African heritage, revealed that misleading social media posts falsely portrayed her as refusing to comment on the issue, triggering abuse from users in both countries.

Speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana, Adina explained that the viral posts misrepresented the situation and were created to generate engagement rather than seek her genuine opinion.

She said;

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The comments directed at me were more like clickbait. They didn't say, 'You're half South African, what do you have to say?' Instead, they said, 'Look at her, she's fully South African and her whole family has been living in Ghana, and Ghanaians are doing nothing to her

According to the singer, many people in Ghana were unaware that she has South African roots because she has lived in Ghana for years and speaks Twi fluently.

She revealed;

Adina

"It's not everybody in Ghana who knows I'm half South African because I speak Twi very well. My fans and other people started attacking me in my direct messages

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Adina said the online backlash quickly spread beyond social media, causing concern among her relatives in both Ghana and South Africa.

She recounted;

It caused panic in my family. My South African family kept calling to ask if I was okay and whether they needed to speak publicly. At the same time, some South Africans were saying, 'We don't know her. Who is she? She claims she's South African

The singer criticised those behind the viral posts, warning that people often fail to consider the real-life consequences of misinformation shared online.

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She said;

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Nobody actually asked me what I thought about the situation because, of course, I have my own opinions. Instead, they chose to attack me because it was generating attention across different platforms

She added that even after the controversy gained traction, she continued to receive messages from some South Africans telling her to return to the country because of her heritage.

She said;

South Africans were still messaging me, saying, 'Sister, come home. They say you're from South Africa, so come home

Adina's remarks come amid renewed concerns over xenophobic attacks in South Africa, where reports of violence, intimidation and harassment targeting foreign African nationals, including Ghanaians, have sparked widespread condemnation.