Curacao players gather to worship God before departing for first-ever FIFA World Cup [Video]

As excitement builds ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, members of the Curacao national team took time to give thanks and seek divine guidance before embarking on the biggest journey in the country's football history.

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In a touching display of faith, the players gathered with Presence Revival for a worship session before departing for the United States, one of the host nations of the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Videos shared online showed players singing praises, praying passionately, and expressing gratitude to God as they prepared for their maiden appearance at football's biggest tournament.

The emotional gathering highlighted the team's deep sense of gratitude after achieving what many once considered impossible—qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the very first time.

The 2026 World Cup is set to be the largest edition in the tournament's history, featuring 48 nations competing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Amid the global football giants participating, Curacao's presence stands out as one of the competition's most inspiring stories.

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How Curacao Made History

Curacao secured qualification after an impressive and unbeaten campaign through the CONCACAF qualifiers. The Caribbean nation played 10 qualifying matches, winning seven and drawing three to book a historic place at the Mundial.

Their journey began with victories over Barbados, Aruba, Saint Lucia, and Haiti in the second qualifying round, where they scored 15 goals without suffering a defeat.

In the decisive final round, Curacao was drawn alongside Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Bermuda. The team recorded crucial victories over Bermuda and Jamaica while earning valuable draws against Trinidad and Tobago.

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One of the defining moments of their qualification campaign came in a tense goalless draw against Jamaica. A late penalty awarded to the Reggae Boyz was overturned following a VAR review, preserving the result that ultimately secured Curacao's place at the World Cup and confirmed them as Group B winners.

The final whistle sparked jubilant celebrations among players and supporters, marking a historic achievement for the small Caribbean island.

A Remarkable Rise

With a population of approximately 150,000 people, Curacao becomes the smallest nation ever to qualify for a FIFA World Cup. The previous record was held by Iceland, which qualified for the 2018 tournament with a population of around 350,000.

The country's football journey has been equally remarkable. Since beginning to compete as Curacao in international football after 2010, the nation has steadily risen through the ranks, qualifying for multiple CONCACAF Gold Cups and establishing itself as a growing force in the region.

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A decade ago, Curacao was ranked 150th in the FIFA World Rankings. Today, they have climbed to 82nd, reflecting the significant progress made by the national team.