Guazi Expands Inspection-Backed Used Car Sourcing from China for Ghana

Guazi is expanding its used car services for overseas buyers and dealers.

Guazi is expanding its used car services for overseas buyers and dealers.

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Guazi, a China-based used car e-commerce platform, is expanding access to its inspection-backed vehicle sourcing services for overseas buyers and dealers, with early market support in regions including Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe.

Guazi used car, China's leading used car e-commerce platform, is extending its digital car-buying model to buyers and dealers in selected overseas markets. The company pairs online vehicle listings and condition information with a growing network of local partners and teams, with the aim of making it easier and more reassuring to evaluate used cars from China.

Guazi’s overseas work currently focuses on selected markets in Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and Eastern Europe, where buyers and dealers are seeking clearer access to used car listings, vehicle condition information and sourcing support.

Founded in September 2015, Guazi has built a digital platform for used car transactions, vehicle inspection, condition reporting, pricing support, and buyer matching. According to company data, Guazi has completed more than 3 million used car transactions, inspected more than 30 million vehicles, and now covers more than 200 cities across China. That operating scale supports the platform’s ability to standardize how a used car is described, graded and priced.

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Condition transparency sits at the center of the model. According to platform information, vehicles go through a multi-point inspection before they are listed, with the results captured in a structured condition report. Much of the review can happen remotely through photos, videos, and the condition report, allowing a buyer to study a specific car without standing next to it.

Guazi also uses big data and AI-driven tools to support buyer matching and vehicle comparison and to help identify records that may require further review. The company has also developed experience in used electric and hybrid vehicles, including battery-health assessment. Guazi’s used car inventory spans a wide range, from everyday sedans and SUVs to newer electric and hybrid models, helping dealers match supply to what their local buyers want.

The newer chapter is overseas, where Guazi is building a presence closer to its users in selected markets. The company is working with local service partners and dealers in some markets, while also building its own local capabilities in others. In Georgia, Guazi’s officially designated service partner, AIG, has begun on-the-ground operations to support market communication, buyer consultation, vehicle information review and service coordination. In Ghana, where the company is investing in a directly operated local team, recent local buyer use cases illustrate how overseas users can review vehicle information online and receive consultation support before making cross-border sourcing decisions. The aim is to serve local users better by combining Guazi’s online platform with local market knowledge.

Guazi and AIG strengthen collaboration as part of the company’s overseas expansion.

For overseas dealers, importers, rental companies, showroom operators and fleet buyers, the platform presents used car listings alongside inspection-related information and clear purchase options, while Guazi’s overseas team and local service partners support the remaining service process where available. In practice, a buyer can shortlist cars online, review each car’s inspection record, ask questions via chat or video calls, choose between an auction or a fixed-price option, and then receive support from Guazi’s overseas team or local service partners for the practical steps.

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Guazi is also making the transaction itself clearer. Overseas buyers can purchase in two main ways. An auction model lets buyers bid on available vehicles, while a fixed FOB price model gives a set price quoted on a free-on-board basis. The fixed FOB price option gives buyers a clearer upfront reference for the vehicle price and costs up to loading at the port of departure in China. After that, destination-market taxes, duties, ocean freight, customs clearance, port charges and local delivery costs depend on each market’s requirements. Guazi’s overseas team and local service partners can help buyers understand the next steps, including documentation preparation, logistics coordination, customs-related requirements and local-market service support where available.

Both purchase options are supported by the same online listings and condition information, so buyers can compare a car’s grade, history and price before deciding how to buy.

Guazi vehicles are prepared for overseas sourcing and delivery.

What Guazi offers overseas buyers and dealers

Guazi’s platform supports key parts of the sourcing process by providing: Online access to used car listings from China, searchable by model, price, and condition.

Structured inspection information and condition reports for listed vehicles.

Pricing references and comparison support, including used car auction and fixed FOB price options.

Consultation from Guazi’s overseas team or local service partners in markets where it operates.

Coordination support for documentation, logistics, and local-market service needs.

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Buying a car from another country still means following each market’s own rules, including age limits, emissions standards, import requirements and documentation procedures. Guazi frames its overseas support around information, consultation, and service coordination in line with local requirements.

In addition to competitive pricing, Guazi’s pitch to overseas buyers centers on confidence and transparency, supported by clear listings, documented car condition reports and increasingly local people who can help.

“The next phase is to deepen local partnerships and expand the model to additional markets, enabling buyers and dealers to evaluate used cars online and receive support closer to their local market,” said Li Yang, a company spokesperson for Guazi. “As Guazi expands across overseas markets, the company’s goal remains unchanged: to enable every family to own a better car.”

Guazi is China's leading used car e-commerce platform. Founded in 2015, the company has developed a digital platform for used car transactions, vehicle inspection, condition reporting, pricing support, and buyer matching. Through its own teams in markets such as Ghana and service partners such as AIG in Georgia, it supports overseas buyers and dealers who want to evaluate, compare, and source used cars from China. Its stated mission is to enable every family to own a better car.

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