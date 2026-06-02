Top 10 cleanest airports in the world: 2026 rankings

For millions of travellers, an airport is more than a transport hub. It is the first impression of a country and often the last. In an era where passenger expectations extend far beyond punctual flights, cleanliness has become one of the most important indicators of service quality, operational excellence, and public confidence.

The 2026 Skytrax rankings show that cleanliness remains a key measure of airport quality, with surveys covering over 575 airports worldwide.

Asian airports dominate the top 10 list, led by Tokyo Haneda (1st), Incheon, and Singapore Changi, thanks to advanced cleaning systems and strong maintenance culture.

Only two European airports (Zurich and Rome Fiumicino) made the list, highlighting Asia’s continued global leadership in airport hygiene standards.

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The annual Skytrax World Airport Awards, widely regarded as the aviation industry's benchmark for passenger satisfaction, offer a clear picture of which airports are meeting those expectations.

Announced in March 2026 at the Passenger Terminal Expo in London, the rankings are based on surveys conducted across more than 575 airports, with responses from travellers in over 100 countries.

Cleanliness scores are measured across key passenger touchpoints, including terminal floors, seating areas, washrooms, security checkpoints, and other high-contact surfaces.

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The 2026 rankings for major airports handling more than 30 million passengers annually reveal a striking trend: Asia continues to dominate the global conversation on airport hygiene, setting standards that many of the world's busiest hubs are still striving to match.

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1. Tokyo Haneda Airport, Japan

Tokyo Haneda Airport, Japan via jrailpass.com

Tokyo Haneda retains the top spot for the tenth consecutive year, an extraordinary achievement in an industry where maintaining consistency is increasingly challenging.

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Combining a dedicated cleaning workforce with advanced sanitation technology, Haneda continues to deliver exceptional standards despite handling millions of passengers annually.

The airport also ranked third overall in the 2026 World Airport Awards.

2. Incheon International Airport, South Korea

Incheon International Airport [AirportTechnology]

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Incheon's second-place finish reflects its reputation as one of the world's most efficient and technologically advanced airports.

A combination of autonomous cleaning systems and extensive maintenance operations ensures spotless terminals, while its well-organised facilities continue to earn praise from travellers.

3. Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore

Singapore Changi Airport [Newshub]

Changi, named the World's Best Airport for 2026, also secures third place for cleanliness.

Its hygiene standards are closely integrated with sustainability initiatives, including robotic cleaning systems and environmentally friendly waste management.

The airport's iconic attractions, including its indoor gardens and waterfall, are maintained to impeccable standards.

4. Narita International Airport, Japan

Tokyo Narita International Airport, Japan via www.businesstraveller.com

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Narita remains one of Japan's most dependable aviation hubs. Known for its organisation, efficient passenger flow, and consistently high maintenance standards, the airport continues to impress travellers despite handling a significant share of Tokyo's international traffic.

5. Hong Kong International Airport

Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong via vietjetair.com

Hong Kong International Airport returns to the top five following years of operational challenges. Rigorous cleaning schedules, advanced hygiene measures, and efficient terminal management have helped restore its position among the world's cleanest airports.

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6. Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan via skytraxratings.com

Taiwan's main international gateway has built a strong reputation for cleanliness through sustained investment in facilities and passenger comfort. Travellers frequently highlight the quality of its washrooms and the upkeep of public spaces.

7. Kansai International Airport, Japan

Kansai International Airport, Japan via en.wikivoyage.org

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Serving the Osaka metropolitan region, Kansai International Airport continues to be recognised for its meticulous approach to cleanliness.

Its commitment extends beyond passenger areas to operational and baggage-handling facilities, reflecting a comprehensive maintenance culture.

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8. Zurich Airport, Switzerland

Zurich Airport, Switzerland via www.internationalairportreview.com

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Zurich is one of only two European airports to make the top ten. Renowned for precision and efficiency, the airport consistently delivers high standards across all aspects of the passenger experience, including cleanliness and facility maintenance.

9. Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, China

Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport

Shanghai Hongqiao's rise into the top ten highlights China's growing investment in airport infrastructure. Enhanced washroom facilities, touchless technology, and real-time monitoring systems have contributed significantly to its improved ranking.

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10. Rome Fiumicino Airport, Italy

Rome Fiumicino Airport. Photo: Copyright © Sisterscom.com / Roberto La Rosa / Shutterstock

Rome Fiumicino rounds out the list as Europe's cleanest airport in 2026. Years of steady improvements in maintenance and passenger facilities have elevated the airport into the global top ten, demonstrating that European hubs can compete with Asia's leading airports.

Planning Your Next Trip

The 2026 rankings tell a story that extends beyond airport operations. Eight of the ten cleanest airports in the world are located in Asia, with Japan alone accounting for three entries.

This dominance reflects a combination of sustained investment, technological innovation, rigorous maintenance standards, and a culture that places a high value on the cleanliness of public spaces.

While Zurich and Rome have proven that Europe can compete at the highest level, the balance of leadership remains firmly in Asia.