Government secures 1,000 World Cup tickets for Ghanaian fans - Kofi Adams

The Government of Ghana has secured 1,000 tickets for supporters ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Sports Minister Kofi Adams saying early planning helped avoid rising ticket costs.

Government has secured 1,000 tickets for Ghanaian supporters ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams says early planning helped Ghana avoid higher ticket costs.

The Black Stars are preparing for their fifth World Cup appearance in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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The Government of Ghana has secured 1,000 tickets for Ghanaian supporters ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams has revealed.

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Speaking on Eyewitness News, the minister said the government moved early to secure the tickets before prices increased, describing the 2026 World Cup as one of the most expensive tournaments for travelling fans due to its location and FIFA's ticket sales structure.

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“The tickets are really very expensive and they have become even more expensive because FIFA did the pre-order sales. Luckily for us, we managed and planned very well and effectively and we ordered for a thousand,” Adams said.

According to him, the early purchase has saved Ghana from paying significantly higher prices for the same number of tickets as demand for the tournament continues to rise.

“I believe that is what has saved the situation because if we were waiting till now, it would have cost us huge sums of money to even get those number of tickets,” he added.

The minister clarified that the 1,000 tickets were secured directly through government arrangements for Ghanaian supporters, while additional tickets have also been obtained by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and private individuals through separate channels.

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“So currently Ghana has only 1,000 tickets for our people, that’s the Government of Ghana, unless people buy in their private capacity,” he explained.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams and 104 matches across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. FIFA expects the competition to attract millions of fans, with ticket demand projected to reach record levels.

The Black Stars are preparing for their fifth FIFA World Cup appearance after previously competing in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Qatar 2022.

Ghana's best performance remains the 2010 tournament in South Africa, where the team reached the quarter-finals and came within a penalty kick of becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup.

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