Black stars training session ahead of Wales friendly on June 2 (left) and Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams (right)

Black stars training session ahead of Wales friendly on June 2 (left) and Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams (right)

Black Stars players to receive $100,000 each as appearance fee for 2026 World Cup - Sports Minister

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has confirmed that Black Stars players will receive $100,000 each as an appearance fee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, maintaining a payment structure that has remained unchanged in recent years.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has confirmed that each Black Stars player will receive a $100,000 appearance fee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, maintaining the current payment structure.

The minister revealed that appearance fees have varied over the years, rising to as much as $120,000 before returning to the current $100,000 level.

The announcement comes as Ghana prepares for its fifth FIFA World Cup appearance, with authorities aiming to ensure smooth preparations and avoid the bonus disputes that affected previous tournaments.

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Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, has confirmed that Black Stars players will receive an appearance fee of $100,000 each for participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, maintaining a payment structure that has been in place for several years.

READ ALSO: GFA clarifies World Cup final squad will contain no new names from current one against Wales

Speaking in an interview with TV3, the minister disclosed that the government had decided not to alter the appearance fee despite previous fluctuations in player bonuses across different World Cup tournaments.

“It varies, since 2006, I think they were given $50,000 or $80,000 for appearance. It went up to $120,000 at a point, and it came back to $100,000. It has been pegged at that $100,000 for quite some time. This year it's $100,000, we haven't changed it,” Kofi Adams said.

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The appearance fee for the Black Stars players has been pegged at $100,000 per player. - Kofi Iddie Adams, Minister for Sports and Recreation #HotIssues #TV3GH pic.twitter.com/pIc0hNnQe6 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) May 31, 2026

The confirmation comes as the Black Stars intensify preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as the team will be making their fifth appearance at football's biggest tournament after previous participations in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2022.

The issue of player appearance fees and bonuses has often generated public debate in Ghana. On the back of this, the government and the FA have sought to streamline bonus structures and improve transparency in negotiations involving the national team.

According to the Sports Minister, maintaining the current appearance fee reflects the government's commitment to rewarding players while ensuring consistency in the management of national team finances.

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Black Stars have secured qualification for the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup scheduled to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Black Stars remain one of Africa's most successful World Cup participants, with their quarter-final appearance at the 2010 tournament in South Africa standing as the country's best-ever performance at the competition.