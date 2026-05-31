Ghana to deploy 400 nurses to Jamaica under new agreement to boost health delivery
Ghana to send 400 nurses to Jamaica under a new bilateral agreement announced by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.
The deal was reached during the revival of the Ghana–Jamaica Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation after 21 years.
Both countries also agreed to strengthen cooperation in defence, tourism, and education, with talks ongoing for teacher exchanges.
Ghana is set to send about 400 nurses to Jamaica under a new bilateral agreement aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery in the Caribbean country.
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa disclosed it in a Facebook post on May 31, 2026 following the revival of the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) between Ghana and Jamaica after a 21-year break.
According to Mr. Ablakwa, one of the major outcomes of the engagement was the signing of an agreement that will allow Ghanaian nurses to work in Jamaica to help boost the country’s health sector.
A key outcome of the PJCC was the agreement we signed which will ensure some 400 Ghanaian nurses are sent to Jamaica to boost health delivery in the friendly nation, he stated.
Mr. Ablakwa described the renewed partnership between the two countries as impactful and expressed excitement about the growing opportunities for Ghanaian professionals abroad.
We must all be proud to see how Ghanaian professionals are in high demand all over the world, he added.
Beyond healthcare, Ghana and Jamaica also signed agreements to deepen cooperation in defence and tourism.
The Foreign Affairs Minister further revealed that discussions are ongoing to send Ghanaian teachers to Jamaica, with both countries expected to conclude negotiations by August this year.
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He also praised Jamaica for supporting Ghana during the adoption of a Ghana-led United Nations resolution declaring transatlantic enslavement as the gravest crime against humanity.
Mr. Ablakwa added that Jamaican Prime Minister, The Rt. Hon. Andrew Holness has extended an invitation to President John Mahama to attend this year’s Jamaican National Day celebrations as a special guest of honour.
The agreement comes as both countries seek to strengthen long-standing historical and diplomatic ties.
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