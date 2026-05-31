600 more Ghanaians register for evacuation from South Africa

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says 600 more Ghanaians have registered for evacuation from South Africa as Ghana expands efforts to protect citizens amid rising xenophobic tensions and anti-immigration protests.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says 600 more Ghanaians have registered at Ghana's High Commission in Pretoria for evacuation from South Africa amid rising xenophobic tensions.

The announcement comes after the first batch of nearly 300 evacuees arrived in Accra on May 27 following government intervention approved by President John Dramani Mahama.

Ghana says returnees will receive medical, psychosocial and reintegration support as authorities prepare for additional evacuation flights from South Africa.

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Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced that an additional 600 Ghanaians have registered with the country's High Commission in Pretoria to be evacuated from South Africa amid renewed xenophobic tensions and anti-immigration protests.

In a post on his official X account, the Foreign Affairs Minister stressed the government's commitment to protecting Ghanaian citizens abroad, declaring that the safety and dignity of Ghanaians remain non-negotiable.

"600 more Ghanaians register at our High Commission to be evacuated from South Africa. When the safety and dignity of Ghanaians are at stake, the Government of Ghana does not compromise or dither. I am immensely proud of the resilient spirit of Ghanaians. See you soon, there's no place like home," Ablakwa wrote.

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The latest development comes just days after the Government of Ghana successfully evacuated the first batch of nearly 300 Ghanaian nationals from South Africa following growing concerns over attacks and harassment targeting foreign nationals.

The first group arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on May 27 and included 26 individuals who had been detained over immigration-related issues in South Africa before Ghanaian authorities secured their release and return home.

The evacuation exercise was initiated after Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an advisory urging distressed Ghanaians living in South Africa to register with the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria for possible evacuation assistance.

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According to Ghana's Foreign Ministry, the evacuation was approved by President John Dramani Mahama as part of emergency measures to protect Ghanaian nationals affected by the latest wave of anti-immigrant demonstrations and xenophobic attacks in parts of South Africa.

The recent tensions have been linked to protests over illegal immigration, unemployment, crime and access to public services, with foreign nationals from several African countries becoming targets in some communities.

Videos circulating on social media in recent weeks showed groups demanding immigration documents from migrants and confronting foreign residents.

600 more Ghanaians register at our High Commission to be evacuated from South Africa.



When the safety and dignity of Ghanaians are at stake, the Government of Ghana does not compromise or dither.



I am immensely proud of the resilient spirit of Ghanaians.



See you soon --… pic.twitter.com/E00Fm0T2fl — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) May 30, 2026

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Upon receiving the first batch of evacuees in Accra, Ablakwa assured returnees that the government would support their reintegration into society.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the evacuees will receive psychosocial assistance, medical support and reintegration allowances to help them rebuild their lives after returning home.