PSG defeat Arsenal to win back-to-back Champions Leagues

Paris Saint-Germain successfully defended their UEFA Champions League title after defeating Arsenal in a dramatic penalty shootout at the Puskás Aréna, ending the Gunners' unbeaten run and extending their wait for a first-ever European Cup triumph.

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The 2026 UEFA Champions League final, the first in history to feature a French club against an English side, lived up to expectations as PSG edged Arsenal in a tense encounter that went all the way to penalties.

Arsenal made a dream start and silenced the PSG supporters inside the Puskás Aréna after just six minutes.

A fortunate deflection off Leandro Trossard sent Kai Havertz racing clear down the left flank. The German international showed great composure to lift the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle, giving Mikel Arteta's side an early 1-0 advantage.

The goal marked another big-game contribution from Havertz, who once again delivered on the biggest stage in European football.

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Arsenal's Defense Frustrates PSG in First Half

Arsenal's defense, which had been among the strongest in the competition throughout the season, looked determined to protect its lead.

The Gunners restricted PSG's attacking stars and limited clear-cut opportunities before the break. Despite dominating possession, Luis Enrique's side struggled to break down Arsenal's well-organized defensive structure.

PSG's best openings came through Fabián Ruiz, but the Spanish midfielder failed to test David Raya with his efforts.

The momentum shifted after halftime when PSG found a way back into the contest.

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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia burst into the Arsenal penalty area before being brought down by Cristhian Mosquera, prompting referee Daniel Siebert to award a penalty.

Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé stepped up and calmly fired his effort into the bottom corner, bringing PSG level and reigniting the French champions' hopes.

The equalizer transformed the atmosphere, with PSG increasing the pressure as they searched for a winning goal.

PSG nearly completed the turnaround in normal time.

Kvaratskhelia came close when his powerful strike took a deflection and crashed against the outside of the post, while Vitinha also threatened with a late effort that skimmed over the crossbar.

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Despite the relentless pressure, Arsenal remained resilient and forced the match into extra time.

Both teams continued to create opportunities during the additional 30 minutes, but neither side could find the breakthrough, setting up a dramatic penalty shootout.

The shootout produced intense drama as both teams traded successful penalties.

Arsenal suffered a major setback when Eberechi Eze missed his spot-kick, although David Raya kept the Gunners alive with an outstanding save from Nuno Mendes.

With the scores level after four penalties each, Lucas Beraldo confidently converted for PSG before Gabriel Magalhães blasted Arsenal's decisive penalty over the crossbar, sealing victory for the French giants.

PSG Makes Champions League History

The victory makes Paris Saint-Germain the first French club to successfully defend the UEFA Champions League title.

After overcoming a difficult league phase, PSG produced a dominant knockout-stage campaign, scoring a record 45 goals on their way to retaining Europe's biggest club trophy.

The triumph also saw Luis Enrique join an elite group of managers to win the Champions League on three separate occasions, further enhancing his legacy in European football.

Arsenal's European Dream Ends Again

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For Arsenal, the defeat is another painful setback in their pursuit of European glory.

Despite enjoying one of their best Champions League campaigns and arriving in the final unbeaten, the North London club remains without a European Cup title.

The Gunners have now lost five consecutive major European finals and continue to hold the unwanted record of the club with the most Champions League appearances without ever lifting the trophy.