GFA clarifies World Cup final squad will contain no new names from current one against Wales

GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum says Ghana's Black Stars are unlikely to make changes to their provisional 28-man squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with players battling for spots in the final team.

GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum says the current 28-man Black Stars squad will likely form Ghana's final World Cup team unless injuries force changes.

The final squad is expected to be announced on June 1 after the team's training camp and friendly preparations in Cardiff.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L with England, Croatia and Panama and will be seeking a first World Cup knockout-stage appearance since 2010.

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Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director Henry Asante Twum has indicated that the Black Stars' provisional squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is unlikely to undergo major changes, with the current crop of players expected to fight for places in the final team.

The Black Stars are currently in Cardiff preparing for their final pre-World Cup activities, including an international friendly against Wales, as head coach Carlos Queiroz finalises his squad for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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Speaking on Channel One TV, Asante Twum stressed that barring any unforeseen injuries, the final squad would be selected from the 28 players already called into camp.

🎥 🇬🇭 “It is unlikely there will be changes to the squad unless there are injuries. For now, the 28 players must fight for places in the final team,”— GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum#CitiSports #WorldCupCentral pic.twitter.com/eviCtqeH6h — Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) May 29, 2026

"It is unlikely there will be changes to the squad unless there are injuries. For now, the 28 players must fight for places in the final team," Asante Twum said.

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The final World Cup squad is expected to be announced on June 1, with only two players set to miss out from the provisional list. The Black Stars have already begun intensive preparations in Cardiff ahead of their June 2 friendly against Wales.

Asante Twum's comments come amid widespread debate among supporters following the release of the provisional squad.

Several notable names, including Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru and Derrick Köhn, were omitted, while the return of experienced defender Abdul Rahman Baba generated discussion among fans.

One of the biggest absentees from the squad is forward Mohammed Kudus, who was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a setback in his recovery from a quadriceps injury.

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The Tottenham Hotspur attacker had been expected to return earlier in the year but remained unavailable, forcing Queiroz to look elsewhere in attack.

Ghana will head to the World Cup looking to improve on recent performances after group-stage exits in 2014 and 2022. The four-time African champions have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

The Black Stars will open their campaign against Panama on June 17 before facing England on June 23 and Croatia on June 27.