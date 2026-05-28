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Kurt Okraku disappointed over Kobbie Mainoo’s decision to represent England instead of Ghana

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:10 - 28 May 2026
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Kobbie Mainoo | Getty Images
Kobbie Mainoo | Getty Images
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  • Kurt Okraku is disappointed Kobbie Mainoo chose England over Ghana.

  • He says full-blooded Ghanaians should represent Ghana.

  • Mainoo could face the Ghana national football team on June 23.

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President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has expressed disappointment over Kobbie Mainoo’s decision to represent England instead of Ghana on the international stage.

The Manchester United midfielder, who is eligible to play for Ghana through his family roots, has been named in England’s squad for the upcoming international tournament set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Mainoo is regarded as one of Europe’s brightest young midfield talents, and many Ghanaian football fans believed he could have played a key role for the Ghana national football team at the FIFA World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations.

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Speaking to Sky Sports, Kurt Okraku shared his thoughts on nationality choices in football, insisting that players with strong Ghanaian heritage should represent Ghana.

“Full-blooded Ghanaians should be representing their countries. That’s my clear opinion on representation when it comes to national teams in football,” he told Sky Sports.

Despite his disappointment, Okraku acknowledged the strength and experience of the England national team, while maintaining confidence in Ghana’s competitiveness.

READ ALSO: 10 favourite Ghanaian footballers and where they hail from

“But having said that, I think that England has a good team. It’s important we respect the manager and the experience that he brings on board, but what is also true is that they will meet a very, very competitive and determined Ghanaian side.”

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The GFA president further described Mainoo’s decision as unfortunate when pressed on the issue.

“Well, it’s most unfortunate, to be honest.”

“I wish I never commented on it. "I wish I had never commented on such situations because, for example, when I watched the French national team win the World Cup, the team was made up of 11 Africans.

“It always tells me there’s a subject that has to be discussed.”

READ MORE: 10 oldest goalkeepers to play at the FIFA World Cup

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With Ghana and England drawn in the same group, Mainoo could potentially come up against the Black Stars during the tournament. The highly anticipated clash between Ghana and England is scheduled for June 23 at Gillette Stadium.

The debate surrounding dual-nationality players continues to dominate conversations in African football, especially as several European nations continue to benefit from talents with African heritage.

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